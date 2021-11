After winning seven consecutive games, the Los Angeles Clippers (9-7) have suddenly lost three out of their last four, and they will try to get back into the win column against the Dallas Mavericks (9-6) on Sunday. Mavs' superstar Luka Doncic (ankle) has missed the last two games, and Dallas has come up short without him in those matchups. Sunday's game is the first of back-to-back games between the two, and the first time they have met this season.

