How it happened: Another overmatched opponent, another easy victory for Indiana. The Hoosiers led by 10 at the 13:46 mark of the first half on a Trayce Jackson-Davis bucket and Jackson State never seriously challenged all evening. By halftime, Indiana led 34-17 after Miller Kopp knocked in three free throws to close the half. It was another stifling defensive performance from Indiana, which held Jackson State to just .51 points per possession in the first half. Indiana scored the first 11 points of the second half for a 47-17 advantage by the 15:26 mark. The Hoosiers led by as many as 44 on their way to another comfortable win and a 5-0 mark heading into a Saturday contest against Marshall.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO