The tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, left millions speechless. Dozens of concertgoers were hospitalized, and at least 10 people died after the crowd surged during the concert on Friday, Nov. 5. The question of who is responsible for the disaster has created much controversy amongst Scott’s fans. Scott is facing criticism for letting the show continue while people were getting injured, and over a dozen lawsuits have been filed against him. While it is still unclear whether the artist or the concert organizers should bear more of the responsibility for the tragedy, it is evident that more safety precautions should have been taken.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO