Adele stressed again and again how nervous she was as she sang to a London Palladium crowd that seemed to contain every celebrity within a hundred square miles. But the quality that came through during An Audience with Adele (ITV), the 90-minute special with which ITV marked the release of her new album, was her sheer, steam-rolling charisma. If her tearjerker power-ballads didn’t get you, nattering anecdotes about being pulled over by the police in LA while driving to the supermarket did the trick.

