The battery technologies that electric car makers use are developing leaps and bounds. Panasonic recently showed a prototype of its cylindrical 4680 battery, of Tesla Battery Day fame, indicating that its game-changing design will soon hit a retail Tesla. What has not changed is the headache that a burning battery presents for firefighters called to the spot of an electric car accident. Putting out a spontaneously reigniting battery fire could take enormous amounts of time and water compared to burning ICE vehicles. One recent Tesla car crash in Texas resulted in firefighters dousing the electric car battery for four hours. They ultimately had to use 30,000 gallons of water, a monthlong amount for the local fire department.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO