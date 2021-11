Readying for the festive season, Saint Laurent has unveiled its Holiday 2021 lineup comprised of ready-to-wear garments and accessories. In addition to classic jackets and coats, the house’s signature bags lead the range, including the Joe Backpack, as well as the Solferino, Niki and Kate handbags. The silhouettes arrive in materials such as satin, tweed, vintage leather and more. Small leather goods like small charms and flap bags are also added to the collection. In footwear, the Vesper slingback pumps are dressed in bouclé tweed, while gold and silver finishes highlight the jewelry selections. Keyrings in the shape of a cassette tape, a dog and a whistle round out the range.

