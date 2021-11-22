Bulldog Insider ‘bye week’ analysis with Tobenna Okeke
Former Fresno State defensive end Tobenna Okeke joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the upcoming game at San Jose State as well as the need for the Bulldogs to root for Boise State this week.
