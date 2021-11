Southern Utah coach Todd Simon said "gymnastics" at the scorer's table cost his team in a 75-68, double-overtime loss to California on Thursday. The chaos started when Jason Spurgin, a 6-foot-11 center, got fouled and went to the free throw line with his team up 41-34 at the 14:02 mark of the second half. Spurgin made both free throws, per the Pac-12 Network's footage of the game. But he was credited with only one free throw. Southern Utah then had a 42-34 lead, although it should have been 43-34.

