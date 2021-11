Airline and travel company shares in London have taken a pummelling as flights were banned from six southern African countries with the discovery of a new Covid variant. British Airways-owner IAG and EasyJet were both affected as well as Tui, Jet2 and Wizz Air as the London’s FTSE 100 fell by more than 2.7% this morning while leading stock market indexes in Germany and France both dropped by more than 3%.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO