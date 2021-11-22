Does God exist?

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
