Does God exist?

Do what your lips say you believe and what your life demonstrates you believe match up?. You can have all the right theology and still not enter the kingdom of heaven. “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’” —Matthew 7:21–22.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO