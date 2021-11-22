ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Does God exist?

By Rev Dan Safarik
Grand Island Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t...

theindependent.com

Comments / 179

Veronica Houghtland
7d ago

yep. he's done things for me, that I know, could only be him. and, I'm glad for that. I would hate to live such an empty life, that I didn't believe in, and trust in God

Reply(13)
26
francis Denney
7d ago

When this nation was one nation under God we became the greatest nation on earth. As we removed God from our nation look at what we have become, the laughing stock of the world. As we live in these last days that Jesus warned us about everything He said is true and in our face and only the wise can see it. The unbelievers can only see a crumbling world with hate on every side, broken marriages, families in shambles, sexual confusion, homelessness and a corrupted government with no where to turn. Yes God is real and so is Satan and what we see in the world today is the work of Satan destroying the love of God. Without the love of God mankind cannot exist because mankind is self-destructive just look at what man has created that can destroy the earth and all living life!! Yes God is real and wise men still come to Him and His Son Jesus Christ will soon return to gather up with Him the wise believers who remain faithful before the total destruction of mankind by their own evil ways driven

Reply(5)
17
Guest
6d ago

Jesus most certainly does exist.I have had many of my prayers answered and miracles have occurred for health issues that maybe should have been fatal.Jesus lives.

Reply(2)
7
