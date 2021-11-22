ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Blue Islands sets out carbon neutral plan

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel Islands carrier Blue Islands has committed to all flights being carbon neutral from December 1. All seats booked from today (Monday) to fly from next month will include a £1 carbon offset contribution. A partnership with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust will see the airline strive to balance the...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

Trio of regional airlines plan collaboration

Scottish carrier Loganair is to collaborate with Channel Islands carriers Aurigny and Blue Islands to improve domestic connectivity from next year. The new partnership between Loganair and Aurigny aims to open-up connections to and from Guernsey in particular to the north of England, Scotland and the Isle of Man via airports including Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where the airlines’ networks meet.
WORLD
etftrends.com

Active Funds Have Leg Up in the Race for Carbon Neutrality

As markets, governments, and industries all begin to work towards net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050, actively managed funds will have a much better chance of success than their passive counterparts, believes the CEO of Asset Management One, one of the biggest asset management firms in Japan, reports the Financial Times.
ECONOMY
lngindustry.com

Svitzer introduces carbon neutral towage services

Replacing marine fuel oil with the carbon neutral biofuel enables Svitzer to offer a new towage solution – Ecotow – to its customers, unlocking approximately 90% CO2 reduction in Scope 3 emissions from their towage operations. The company is offering Ecotow both directly in London for customers whose vessels require towage services on the Thames, and for global customers by giving them the opportunity to inset fossil-fuelled towage elsewhere in their value chain. Svitzer achieves this by calculating the emissions impact of towage operations for Ecotow customers and matching this impact with a volume of biofuel to be delivered to the London-based fleet.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Islands#Carbon Offset#Island Life#Carbon Emissions#Channel Islands#Rewild
Aviation Week

Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed For Carbon Neutrality Goals

The Lufthansa Group has proactively acquired $250 million worth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but CEO Carsten Spohr said many more technology, infrastructure and compensation solutions are needed to achieve a carbon-neutral balance by 2050. Lufthansa Group described it as “the largest pure... Subscription Required. Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ecomagazine.com

Fugro to Update Cayman Islands Hydrography for UKHO with Carbon-neutral Survey

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has selected Fugro to survey a 515 km2 area over the Cayman Islands in November. The project will support updated nautical charting and improved coastal zone management. To accomplish the work, Fugro will deploy their Rapid Airborne Multibeam Mapping System (RAMMS), a solution that meets International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) quality and accuracy standards, while also contributing to UKHO’s goals for carbon neutral operations.
WORLD
Reuters

LNG industry launches 'carbon neutral’ framework

LONDON (Reuters) -An international liquefied natural gas (LNG) body on Wednesday launched a framework for rules to declare cargoes carbon neutral as it seeks to make the practice of offsetting emissions a last resort. Environmental groups are sceptical about the use of carbon offsets and say the ability to pay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gamesindustry.biz

Sumo Group pledges to become carbon neutral by 2025

Sumo Group has announced its intention to become carbon neutral across all its studios by 2025. As part of its plan, the company will be switching to renewable energy and recently launched a scheme to make ultra-low emission vehicles more easily available to its staff in the UK. It'll also...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
World Economic Forum

These Blue Carbon ecosystems could slow climate change

In the hunt for ways to curb the rise of carbon in our atmosphere, have we overlooked a vital marine solution? Seagrass, mangroves and salt marshes could absorb almost 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2050 - one fifth of the emissions we need to cut.. The problem is these...
SCIENCE
Autosport Online

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team

The front-running Supercars team has secured official certification of its carbon neutral credentials, which it claims is a first of its kind in Australia. The carbon neutrality has been achieved through a shift to renewable energy in daily operations along with tree-planting initiatives to offset other carbon contributions. "We like...
MOTORSPORTS
Davis Enterprise

Point of Brew: For carbon neutrality … drink beer?

When Thanksgiving arrives, our thoughts turn toward the season of gift-giving. What gift to choose for each person is always a challenge and with possible supply problems we might have to think differently from previous years. This year I’m thinking about a gift to the planet and to our children...
DRINKS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Using microbes to make carbon neutral fuel

New way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have discovered a new way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. A team of biologists and engineers modified a microbe called Rhodopseudomonas palustris TIE-1 to produce a biofuel using only three...
SCIENCE
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Unveils Action Plans for Reaching Peak Carbon Emissions and Achieving Carbon Neutrality

PRESS RELEASE: On July 15, 2021, China Mobile announced its action plans for reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality at a joint conference in Beijing. China Mobile has been actively exploring efficient ways of conserving energy and cutting carbon emissions to support low-carbon green development, achieving significant results and gaining valuable experience in this process. China Mobile recently took a new step further by formulating new action plans to reach peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality and introducing new growth models to support these plans and green growth goals for 2021 to 2025. As a leading ICT enterprise targeting green corporate growth, China Mobile is developing new infrastructure for green transformation inside and outside of the industry, contributing to the national objectives of reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.
CELL PHONES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

PLT Receives Certification as a Carbon Neutral Company

Morristown, NJ—PLT Health Solutions, Inc., has received Carbonfree partner designation with Carbonfund.org Foundation, a global carbon reduction and offset organization. PLT announced in a press release that it has instituted a company-wide emissions reduction program to lower its environmental impact and become carbon neutral. Part of PLT’s efforts: The company is offsetting its electricity usage and shipping carbon emissions via carbon offsets generated from The Envira Amazonia Project, a tropical forest conservation initiative located in Brazil that covers nearly 500,000 acres of territory and combines conservation with community development activities. These efforts are part of a broader Sustainability platform that has been a cornerstone of the PLT business for years.
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Weekly

Hotels set out on pathway to net positive

A ‘Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality’ initiative aims to help hotels improve their impact on the environment. The scheme has been initiated by the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, which unites leading hospitality companies comprising 30% of the industry. The World Travel and Tourism Council is giving its support and plans a...
INDUSTRY
Chronicle

Letter: Carbon neutrality cannot include Duke’s continued fossil fuel investments

The campaign for divestment from fossil fuels has a long and volatile history at Duke that began in 2012 with widespread support from the student body. Nine years, 11 op-eds, dozens of petitions and a unanimous DSG resolution later, Duke remains invested in fossil fuels. Administration refuses to acknowledge this and continues to use misleading language around this issue, saying that Duke has divested from “direct involvement in fossil fuels”. While this is true, indirect involvement is still putting money behind fossil fuel companies, and it is an outright lie if we claim to be climate neutral in 2024 when our endowment continues to fund fossil fuel projects through third-party asset managers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Comment: Industry must widen the debate about carbon reduction

Overseas travel represents less of an individual’s carbon footprint than driving a diesel or petrol car, argues Steve Endacott. Too much time is spent navel-gazing in the debate around sustainability in travel, especially now awareness of the dangers of global warming and the need for climate action have grown exponentially among consumers.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy