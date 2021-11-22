Blue Islands sets out carbon neutral plan

Morristown, NJ—PLT Health Solutions, Inc., has received Carbonfree partner designation with Carbonfund.org Foundation, a global carbon reduction and offset organization. PLT announced in a press release that it has instituted a company-wide emissions reduction program to lower its environmental impact and become carbon neutral. Part of PLT’s efforts: The company is offsetting its electricity usage and shipping carbon emissions via carbon offsets generated from The Envira Amazonia Project, a tropical forest conservation initiative located in Brazil that covers nearly 500,000 acres of territory and combines conservation with community development activities. These efforts are part of a broader Sustainability platform that has been a cornerstone of the PLT business for years.
