Blue Islands sets out carbon neutral plan

The campaign for divestment from fossil fuels has a long and volatile history at Duke that began in 2012 with widespread support from the student body. Nine years, 11 op-eds, dozens of petitions and a unanimous DSG resolution later, Duke remains invested in fossil fuels. Administration refuses to acknowledge this and continues to use misleading language around this issue, saying that Duke has divested from “direct involvement in fossil fuels”. While this is true, indirect involvement is still putting money behind fossil fuel companies, and it is an outright lie if we claim to be climate neutral in 2024 when our endowment continues to fund fossil fuel projects through third-party asset managers.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO