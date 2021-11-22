Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — The Davidson Christmas Tree Farm planted its first tree in 1967. They’ve been keeping family traditions alive ever since. “Hi, how are you doing,” said Nick Davidson, Davidson Christmas Tree Farm. It’s an important time of year for Nick Davidson. “Do you know what kind of tree you’re looking for,” said Davidson. He’s in the Christmas tree business. Over the next two weeks, the Davidson Christmas Tree Farm is the place to be. “This is what makes all the work all summer long worth it,” said Davidson. And with a Christmas tree shortage looming, his customers aren’t wasting any time. “Everyone is coming...

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO