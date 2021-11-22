ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

DOLLARS AND SENSE

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

(StatePoint) — It may be the season of cheer, but for many, the...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update: 2021 Final Round Of Payments; Are You Eligible?

One last round of stimulus checks await millions of Americans before the end of 2021. A batch was issued on Nov. 15, but another one will be sent out on Dec. 15. This year's six stimulus checks, which began in July, were a new approach to the health-care crisis. The funds were part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March. That bill increased the standard amount of the Child Tax Credit, among other things.
U.S. POLITICS
who13.com

Dollars and Sense: Thanksgiving financial lessons

This week has us thinking about what to be thankful for. Eric Peterson from Peterson Financial Group shares simple financial lessons we can find on Thanksgiving. If you have questions, call Peterson Financial Group at 515-226-1500 or go online at askericpeterson.com.
ERIC PETERSON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
recordargusnews.com

001 Real Estate

6 unit apartment building for sale. Greenville. Owner will consider financing. 724-866-4234. All real estate advertising in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicaps, familial status, or national origin, or make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising of real estate which is a violation of the law. Our readers are hereby informed all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis. To complain of dis- 0W UD.
GREENVILLE, PA
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket

Sales for the 2021 holiday season are expected to increase by more than $66 billion over 2020 numbers, setting a new record, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington D.C.-based retail trade association.  The trade association says it’s expecting an increase of  8.5 percent to 10.5 percent, which amounts to a jump of $843.4 […] The post Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RETAIL
Retirement Daily

Insure Sequence of Returns Risk with a HECM Mortgage

So here you are, crossing the threshold from earning a living to entering retirement. You worked hard for many years. You accumulated a sizeable, diversified investment portfolio. You purchased deferred income annuities to provide you with sustainable lifetime income. You hedged your bet with life insurance and long-term care insurance. Your will and other estate planning documents have been updated to reflect your current financial situation and goals. Everything’s in place for a financially successful retirement – or so you think.
REAL ESTATE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks: Here’s the Deadline for $1,400 Payments

Throughout the heights of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have been receiving various stimulus checks. The financial distributions came as a way to supplement Americans during a time where unemployment reached record heights. It additionally helped to serve as an added boost in the economy. Now, we’re nearing the end of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTAX

Dollar Tree is unofficially becoming DOLLAR-AND-A-QUARTER TREE

They’ve just announced that they’re raising prices 25% by early 2022, and pretty much everything will cost $1.25. They insist this ISN’T a reaction to “short-term or transitory market conditions” . . . a.k.a. inflation . . . instead, they say it’s to offset wage increases, and to allow them to carry “customer favorites,” which now cost more.
BUSINESS
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Dollar Items Will Be a Thing of the Past at Dollar Tree

As we know we have a plethora of Dollar Stores in Victoria but there is only one that actually features dollar items and that is Dollar Tree! That is about to be a thing of the past! As reported by KHOU, The low-cost retailer announced Tuesday that it would be raising the price of the majority of its products to $1.25 in all its stores by early 2022.
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy