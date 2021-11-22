601 Freebies

Before I introduce the final freebie for my new book Cozy White Cottage Seasons, I want to thank all of you so much for pre-ordering and supporting this next book of mine! As you may or may not know… pre-order sales are so important for authors. It helps tell the publishing company and retailers that the book is performing well and it’s a good indicator of the book’s success. I wanted to get one more freebie out to all of you who have preordered before my new book Cozy White Cottage Seasons comes out on Tuesday! As a thank you, I have been releasing freebies that you can receive just for Pre-ordering Cozy White Cottage Seasons! I am so excited to share with you the final Cozy White Cottage Seasons Freebie…10 EXTRA tips to be cozy in fall and winter!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO