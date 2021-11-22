ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

California gas prices soar to all-time high amid inflation boom

California gas prices notched a new all-time high Monday as prices nationwide continue to flare up amid rapidly spiking inflation throughout the economy. Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in California rose to $4.682, according to the American Automobile Association, slightly higher than Sunday’s figure, which broke the former record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Troy Record

Area gas prices on the rise

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.52 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.
ALBANY, NY
Deseret News

Why gasoline prices are highest in the West

Food prices aren’t the only thing making this year’s Thanksgiving more expensive than past celebrations. Driving to that family gathering is also pricey especially if you are traveling in the West. Seven of the top 10 states where gasoline prices are highest are in the West, with California ($4.71 average...
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Hold Steady In New Jersey, Across Nation Ahead Of Holiday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices held steady in New Jersey and across the nation at a level that analysts say is the highest in eight years for the period just before Thanksgiving. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, also the same as last week. Drivers were paying $2.11 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. AAA predicts that 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from last year, with 90% (or 48.3 million) of them on the roads. Analysts say the tight supply of crude oil and increased demand during the holiday weekend will likely keep gas prices “fluctuating instead of dropping for some time.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Ap#The Lundberg Survey
informnny.com

Average gas prices stay flat in NY, US, rise in Watertown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For once, the average prices of gas in New York and the United States as a whole did not go up week to week. “Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, no change from last week when the numbers are rounded,” AAA says. “Actually, the price went down because it is $3.415, and last week it was $3.422.”
BUFFALO, NY
FOXBusiness

California's average gas price hits new high

Drivers in California are getting hit the hardest when it comes to paying for gas. Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state is about $4.682, a new record high, according to estimates by AAA. The national average is $3.415 a gallon, according to AAA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WPFO

Gas prices in Maine now average $3.43 per gallon

Maine gas prices have risen another cent a gallon in the past week. The average price is now $3.43 a gallon. Gas prices in Maine are 15 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the lowest...
MAINE STATE
WFMJ.com

Average gas prices drop across Northeast Ohio

Valley drivers might see relief at the pump this week as gas prices across Northeast Ohio are decreasing- slightly. According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the weekly average for Northeast Ohio is sitting at at $3.27 a gallon, down just four cents from the previous week's average. Youngtown's...
NILES, OH
983thecoast.com

Michigan Gas Prices Down 5¢ In Past Week

Triple-A Michigan says the state’s average gas price has fallen a nickel a gallon in the past week. The auto club says the price is now $3.35 per gallon, 6¢ higher than last month and $1.35 higher than last year. The most expensive gas is in Marquette at $3.40, and Grand Rapids has the lowest price at $3.31.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Rise in Maine, Hold Steady in NH and Vermont

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England. Prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was up to $3.44 per gallon, the organization said Monday.
MAINE STATE
kisswtlz.com

Gas Prices Lower this Week

As we begin the Thanksgiving holiday week, gas prices in Michigan are going down. AAA reports prices this week are about five cents less per gallon than a week ago. However, compared to last year, prices are up $1.35 to an average of $3.35 per gallon. An average full tank of gas for a 15 gallon tank is about $50, $11 more per tank than last year. AAA says were seeing some of the highest gas prices in the Thanksgiving week since 2012.
TRAFFIC
22 WSBT

Average US prices of gas drops for the first time in months

(WLUK) -- The national average price of gas dropped 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today according to GasBuddy. Green Bay prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.09/g today. Gas prices in Green Bay are 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24/g higher than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices see another week-over-week drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte continue to fall after months of climbing. The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte fell 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.15 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. WATCH LIVE:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Emporia gazette.com

Gas price steady as Thanksgiving nears

If gas prices are supposed to go up for the Thanksgiving holiday, it hasn't happened in Lyon County yet. The AAA daily report showed a Monday average of $3.09 per gallon in Lyon County. Chase County stood at $3.08. Prices have held steady in the Emporia area for a couple...
LYON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy