Bintai Kinden gets nod to acquire Johnson Medical for RM50m

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd has received its shareholders’ nod to acquire the entire interest in Johnson Medical International Sdn Bhd for RM50 million. Johnson Medical is a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering service provider focused on the manufacturing, supply and installation of medical support systems and related...

