Q: We bought our house in 2017. At the time we received a roof guarantee from a roofing contractor who was hired by the sellers. It stated, “This is to verify that the condition of the above roof is good and roof is watertight at this time. Roof shingles were installed within last few years. Roof should be good and watertight in excess of five more years.” The date of the certification is July 2017. Well, we noticed leakage this year during that last big rainstorm and are wondering if the roofing company is responsible to repair the leaks and take care of any damage caused by the water intrusion. If so, how do we go about making the roofing company make the repairs?

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO