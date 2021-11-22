ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia to Allow More Visa-Holders to Return as It Faces Skills Shortage in Post-Covid Recovery

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia will allow eligible visa holders to enter from Dec. 1 without needing to apply for a travel exemption — provided that they are fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday. Eligible visa holders include skilled workers, students, refugees as well as working holidaymakers. After allowing vaccinated citizens...

Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Karen Andrews
Reuters

Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will allow entry for fully-vaccinated eligible visa holders into the country from Dec. 1 without applying for a travel exemption, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as it takes further steps to restart international travel. Australia will also welcome vaccinated citizens from Japan and South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid variant Omicron keeps spreading with cases found in Australia

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New South Wales#Australians#Home Affairs
newschain

Australia to allow vaccinated students and workers to return

Vaccinated students and skilled workers can come into Australia next week without quarantining as the country relaxes its pandemic restrictions. From December 1, skilled workers and travellers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
HEALTH
omahanews.net

Indian students returning to US for studies post-Covid, says embassy

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Citing a report, a US embassy official on Monday revealed that Indian students are returning to their country for studies post-Covid. Speaking to ANI, Counsellor for Cultural and Education Affairs, public diplomacy, US Embassy New Delhi, Anthony Miranda said, "We absolutely saw the global COVID-19 pandemic affect the country. We saw that reflect in number of international students who were going to the United States. We have seen in the latest open door report which covers 2020-2021 a 13 percent depth in number of India students studying in United States but we are already seeing rebound.""There were 62,000 student visas, an all time high. Also we are seeing data from ministry of external affairs which covers all of 2021 that there are over 200,000 Indian students studying in the United States so that is an 8 percent increase in figures.""So even though we experience a depth which is understandable during COVID, we are already seeing a trendline change which is going back to positive," the official said.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Official: WTO delays key meeting amid COVID variant concerns

The World Trade Organization is postponing its conference of government ministers set to open Tuesday after Switzerland initiated new travel restrictions following the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, a Geneva-based trade official said Friday. The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaiting agreement on subsidies for fisheries, seen as a major way to prevent overfishing in the world's seas, and an effort to waive patent and other intellectual property protections linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Ambassadors from the WTO's 164 member states agreed to delay the four-day conference...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia to reopen to foreign visa holders in bid to revive economy

CANBERRA/SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy. Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted...
AUSTRALIA
lonelyplanet.com

Australia will reopen to certain visa holders in December as more restrictions are eased

Australia is moving on to the next phase of ending one of the world's strictest COVID-19 travel bans by permitting certain foreign visitors to travel there from December 1. People who are eligible for certain visas, including working holidaymakers, skilled migrants, international students, and family visa holders will be able to travel to Australia from December 1; as well as Japanese and South Korean tourists, provided all are fully vaccinated. Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison called the move an "important step forward" on Monday as he announced the update.
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Covid: Wales v Australia sees more packed trains from Cardiff

Trains in and out of Cardiff for Wales' final autumn international were busy once again on Saturday, images from a passenger have shown. Helen Penny, who travelled to Cardiff Central from Lisvane for Wales' win against Australia, said very few people were wearing masks in the carriage. Transport for Wales...
WORLD
AFP

Australian government vows to unmask online trolls

Australia's government said Sunday it will introduce legislation to unmask online trolls, and hold social media giants like Facebook and Twitter responsible for identifying them. Attorney General Michaelia Cash said the legislation, reportedly to be introduced to parliament by early 2022, was needed to clarify that the social media platforms, and not the users, were responsible for defamatory comments by other people.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Border opening for skilled workers, students delayed a fortnight

The Morrison government has delayed its plan to open the international border on Wednesday to skilled workers and students, as it awaits more information about the Omicron variant of COVID. Cabinet’s national security committee on Monday night paused the reopening – that also included humanitarian, worker holiday makers, and provisional family visa holders – until December 15. The reopening to travellers from Japan and South Korea will also be deferred. On Tuesday the national cabinet will meet to discuss the latest development in the pandemic. The government said that in deferring the border opening it was acting on the advice provided by the Chief...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new variant

Despite the global worry, scientists cautioned that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more alarming than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people. And in some parts of the world, authorities were moving in the opposite direction.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Australia’s new agricultural work visa could supercharge the forces of exploitation

The Australian government’s new temporary visa for agricultural workers is meant to fix labour shortages in the agricultural sector. But it’s a risky approach that could lead to more exploitation of low-skilled farm workers and fewer permanent skilled workers. The agriculture sector is heavily reliant on temporary visa holders for labour, with the two main sources being “backpackers” doing three months as a condition of further stay and workers from the Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste sponsored by employers to work full-time. The new Australian Agriculture Visa will enable employers in the farming, forestry, fisheries and meat-processing sectors to recruit full-time workers...
AGRICULTURE

