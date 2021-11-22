Australia to Allow More Visa-Holders to Return as It Faces Skills Shortage in Post-Covid Recovery

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Citing a report, a US embassy official on Monday revealed that Indian students are returning to their country for studies post-Covid. Speaking to ANI, Counsellor for Cultural and Education Affairs, public diplomacy, US Embassy New Delhi, Anthony Miranda said, "We absolutely saw the global COVID-19 pandemic affect the country. We saw that reflect in number of international students who were going to the United States. We have seen in the latest open door report which covers 2020-2021 a 13 percent depth in number of India students studying in United States but we are already seeing rebound.""There were 62,000 student visas, an all time high. Also we are seeing data from ministry of external affairs which covers all of 2021 that there are over 200,000 Indian students studying in the United States so that is an 8 percent increase in figures.""So even though we experience a depth which is understandable during COVID, we are already seeing a trendline change which is going back to positive," the official said.

