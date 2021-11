The UK is to focus on developing hydrogen-powered transport in order to decarbonise air travel, according to the transport secretary.Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Grant Shapps announced plans for an innovation centre in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, where the focus will be technologies that can reduce emissions for the aviation and shipping industries.“The biggest challenge is decarbonising international transport,” said Mr Shapps at a future travel forum at the UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.“One of our priorities will be to promote different forms of hydrogen-powered transport...

