ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Prosus says H1 fiscal 2022 trading profit rose 8%

By Metro US
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus NV reported on Monday that trading profit rose 8% to $2.9 billion for the first half...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Ince Group revenues grow in H1

Legal services firm Ince Group said on Monday that it expects to report unaudited interim revenues of £49.9m for the six months ended 30 September. Ince highlighted that its expected first-half revenue performance was an increase on the £47.6m it posted for the same period last year. Chief executive Adrian...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Euroseas: Set For Record Profitability But Trades At 45% Discount To NAV

If you have been paying any attention to the shipping industry over the past couple of years, you must be aware that dry bulk carriers and containerships have been enjoying record charter rates driven by the ongoing supply chain crisis as well as strong industry fundamentals. The truth is, the easy money in the field has likely already been made. However, this doesn't mean that opportunities with attractive prospects ahead are entirely absent. For example, we recently covered Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), going over why both companies remain undervalued and how ZIM's dividend should benefit Danaos. Today, we are looking at a much smaller company in the space.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings has revised Bahrain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on the back of new fiscal reforms aimed at improving non-oil revenues and cutting state spending, the ratings agency said in a statement. Rated below investment grade, Bahrain was bailed out to avoid a...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Drinks group Remy Cointreau raises guidance after H1 profit beat

PARIS (Reuters) – Remy Cointreau raised its full year profit outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected 104.5% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe. Regarding its 2021/22 financial full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#H1#Amsterdam#Reuters
ShareCast

United Utilities H1 profit rises with economic activity

Underlying operating profit rose to £332.8m in the six months to the end of September from £318.5m a year earlier as revenue increased 4% to £932.3m. The interim dividend rose to 14.50p from 14.41p. The water company said it expected annual revenue to be about 2% higher than the previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Mulberry Sales, Profits Bounce Back in H1, with New Stores Planned

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Mulberry returned to pre-pandemic growth in the fiscal first half, and swung back into the black, posting a profit of 7.3 million pounds, compared with a loss of 2 million pounds in the corresponding period last year. Revenue in the six months ended Sept. 25 rose 34 percent to 65.7 million pounds year-on-year, and was 3 percent higher than in 2019.More from WWDMulberry RTW Fall 2020Mulberry RTW Spring 2020Mulberry RTW Spring 2019 Retail revenue from Mulberry’s own channels was up 30 percent in the period, and the momentum has been building in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
gitconnected.com

Creating a crypto trading bot for fun and profit

I started crypto trading a few months ago regarding an unpleasant incident that put me out of work for two months. Looking at the bright side, I thought maybe it’s my chance to finally learn about crypto and trading for “fun and profit”. I started watching youtube videos and reading blog posts to learn the basics of cryptos and trading. Here are my top resources:
MARKETS
Shropshire Star

AO World shares plunge on peak trading woes and annual profit warning

Online electrical retailer AO World has warned over annual results and said product shortages, price hikes and consumer belt-tightening are set to hit peak festive trading. The company, which has a major recycling centre in Telford and a warehouse in Stafford, saw shares plummet by more than a quarter on the alert as it laid bare the impact of the UK's lorry driver crisis and global supply issues on half-year figures.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

AO World warns on profit as shortages hit peak trading period

(Reuters) – Britain’s largest online electricals retailer AO World warned on Tuesday that supply chain issues, product shortages and rising costs were hammering its all-important peak trading period, prompting it to slash its profit outlook. The company’s shares, which have lost nearly 70% of their value since the start of...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Tencent Boosts Prosus Profit, E-Commerce Trading Loss Widens

AMSTERDAM/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Prosus, which owns a $175 billion minority stake in Chinese internet gaming and social media group Tencent, posted an 8% rise in first-half trading profit to $2.9 billion as revenue rose rapidly in its overall portfolio. Sometimes compared to SoftBank and its Vision Fund, Prosus NV, owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
uatrav.com

Sam Explains: Options trading, while complicated, can lead to profits

Most people invest in the stock market at some point in their lives. Usually, they invest their money into equities, and few look into options trading. The latter form of trading is becoming more popular, but can be risky and result in substantial losses if not understood. When trading options,...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Alibaba Says Profit Falls 81% As China Tech Crackdown Bites

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81 percent as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bit into its bottom line. Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period,...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Vodafone lifts earnings, cash flow guidance as H1 profits rise

Vodafone on Tuesday lifted earnings and cash-flow guidance after reporting a rise in first-half adjusted core profits driven by a rebound in handset sales and a stronger performance in Europe and Africa. 7,333.23. 13:20 16/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,207.32. 13:20 16/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,188.78. 13:20 16/11/21. n/a. n/a. 2,975.85. 13:20 16/11/21.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) H1 Earnings Rise, Profit Outlook Raised

MUFG - Free Report) gained 1.4% in response to solid first-half fiscal 2021 (ended Sep 30) results. Profits attributable to owners of parent totaled ¥781.4 billion ($7.1 billion), up 95% year over year. A decline in total credit costs was a major tailwind for the company. Also, it witnessed a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in first 11 months -CoinShares

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency products and funds posted record inflows in the first 11 months of the year, as institutional investors flocked into the space despite price declines in the last few weeks, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Total inflows into the sector...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy