Commentary: Markel Hutchins — Finding true equality in the classroom

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. As I have been watching fourth-year students ruminate on their academic experiences during our third All-College Symposium, thinking about stepping into a new academic world come a spring semester abroad, and delving into the brown-brick, old-book world of The Chair with Sandra Oh, I’ve been reflecting on pedagogy and academic spaces. If asked about my favorite classes, conversations, and learning environments with which I have interacted at Connecticut College, the common thread that runs through is how deeply each space has challenged me to broaden my horizon and has pushed me intellectually, personally, and emotionally. My favorite class discussions have been informal and organic, but provide the structure to propel me further into critical analysis. This has never come without a professor who doesn’t invest their time and effort into curating an inclusive and comfortable classroom, which should be the standard of what we expect from each other and from ourselves. Tuition is too expensive and student debt too pervasive for a lackluster academic experience. A foundational curriculum is nothing without a learning environment that provides the tools to navigate it comfortably.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO