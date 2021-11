If the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has you worrying about your investment portfolio, you’re probably not alone. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, is likely to spread internationally and poses a “very high” global risk. That could mean future surges of COVID-19, with “severe consequences” in some areas, the WHO said in a brief.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO