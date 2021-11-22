ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway after 1 dead, another injured in Rainier Valley shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
Rainier Valley shooting scene

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting Sunday night in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Seattle police closed the northbound and southbound lanes of MLK Jr Way South and Rainier Avenue South, where the double shooting happened.

Seattle fire said one person died at the scene and an approximately 25-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

