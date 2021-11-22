Commentary: Scott Reeder — Reasons for thanks always there

Thanksgiving reminds us of all of the blessings in our lives that we should be grateful for, and that includes cats! Your cat might be one of the greatest blessings in your life, and there are many reasons to be thankful for him, not only at Thanksgiving but during the rest of the year as well. Cats enrich our lives with their silly selves, their companionship, and yes, their crazy antics, too. This year as you think about all of the things that you’re fortunate to have in your life, here are eight reasons why you should be thankful for your cat as well.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO