Jobs lost, middle class Afghans slide into poverty, hunger

By LEE KEATH - Associated Press
 7 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Not long ago, Ferishta Salihi and her family had enough for a decent...

NBC News

Afghans facing hunger crisis after Taliban takeover

Nearly 40 million Afghans may fall into 'extreme poverty' by mid 2022: UN

New York [US], November 18 (ANI): Raising concern over the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, UN Migration Agency said that Afghanistan may fall into "extreme poverty" by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises. "Afghanistan is a country of almost 40...
BU employee temporarily leaves job to help Afghan refugees, unaccompanied children

As hundreds of Afghan children were airlifted out of Afghanistan to the United States, one Binghamton University employee sought to make a profound impact in their lives. Amir Aslamkhan, a security services assistant for Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD), is one of many Americans who traveled to Michigan to assist incoming refugees from Afghanistan. Aslamkhan, an Afghan American, took a two-month, unpaid leave from his job at the University to serve as an interpreter for unaccompanied Afghan children refugees. This was in response to the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan government in August following the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after 20 years of occupation. The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, forced tens of thousands to flee the country.
UN programme offers cash for struggling Afghan families

The UN World Food Programme on Monday distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power. Azimullah Fazlyar, who was helping to distribute the money, said about 50,000 to 60,000 families were in need of support in Kabul and the programme had identified the 3,000 worst affected.
Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
