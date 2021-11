One of the things the Cardinals can be thankful for this week is that they chose the right guy to back up Kyler Murray this season. Colt McCoy went 35-of-44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 23-13 win in Seattle and the Cardinals have gone 2-1 with McCoy running the offense in place of Murray. Both of the wins have come on the road and this one came a week after the Cardinals got throttled by the Panthers at home, which McCoy referenced while talking about what he and the team showed this week.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO