High volume shooting and suffocating defense helped Ole Miss Women’s Basketball steamroll over Mississippi Valley State 94-44 to get their first win of the year after a loss to Belmont last week. The Lady Rebels shot through the roof from the field going 44.4% from the three-point line. Both of those stats are major improvements after the Lady Rebels went 0-5 from the three-point line in their previous matchup. Four players were able to hit double-digits, led by senior guard Angel Baker with a season high 18 points with 7-11 from the FG, 4-5 from the three, eight rebounds and two assists.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO