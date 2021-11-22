ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA roundup: Lakers rally past Pistons after LeBron James ejected

 7 days ago
Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after a play against the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-22 06:39:56 GMT+00:00 - Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were ejected during a wild fracas in the Lakers' 121-116 victory on Sunday.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers from 17 points down in the second half. Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Westbrook supplied 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points.

Stewart suffered a large cut near his right eye after getting hit in the face by James while batting for position on a Jerami Grant free throw during the third quarter. Stewart immediately tried to go after James and both benches cleared. Stewart had to be restrained multiple times from fighting James and other Lakers before he was escorted to the locker room. James was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2.

Grant poured in a season-high 36 points for Detroit, while Cade Cunningham recorded his first career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Hamidou Diallo added a season-high 17 points.

Clippers 97, Mavericks 91

Paul George scored 29 points and Reggie Jackson added 23 as the Los Angeles Clippers opened the front end of a two-game set against visiting Dallas.

Jackson made four 3-pointers and Ivica Zubac recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid. Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 25 points and eight rebounds while Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists.

The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Suns 126, Nuggets 97

Phoenix never trailed en route to its 12th consecutive win, a blowout of visiting Denver.

Cameron Johnson led all scorers with 22 points coming off the Suns' bench. Deandre Ayton led the Phoenix starters with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Suns' winning streak is the longest in the NBA and the franchise's best run since winning 17 straight in 2006-07 to 12 games. The loss marked four straight for the Nuggets, and the third during the skid by a double-digit-point margin.

Bulls 109, Knicks 103

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Zach LaVine followed with 21 as the Chicago defeated New York, picking up their fourth win in five games.

Coby White (14 points) and Lonzo Ball (11) also finished in double figures for the Bulls, who shot 42 percent, including 11-for-29 (37.9 percent) from 3-point range. Javonte Green had nine rebounds for the Bulls.

Julius Randle recorded 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost two of three. Alec Burks (13 points), Immanuel Quickley (12) and Obi Toppin (10) followed in the scoring column, while RJ Barrett had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Warriors 119, Raptors 104

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins caught fire against Toronto, scorching the net for six 3-pointers in a 32-point performance for Golden State in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Jordan Poole went one better than Wiggins with 33 points for the Warriors, who won a fourth straight despite getting just 12 points on 2-for-10 shooting from Stephen Curry.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points for the Raptors, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

--Field Level Media

