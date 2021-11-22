ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia to Allow More Visa-Holders to Return as It Faces Skills Shortage in Post-Covid Recovery

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia will allow eligible visa holders to enter from Dec. 1 without needing to apply for a travel exemption — provided that they are fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday. Eligible visa holders include skilled workers, students, refugees as well as working holidaymakers. After allowing vaccinated citizens...

Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
milwaukeesun.com

Australia to allow fully vaccinated eligible visa holders from December 1

Canberra [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Australia on Monday further relaxed its travel rules as it allows fully vaccinated eligible visa holders to enter the country without the need to apply for a travel exemption from December 1. Eligible visa holders include skilled and student cohorts, as well as humanitarian, working...
The Independent

Covid variant Omicron keeps spreading with cases found in Australia

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...
newschain

Australia to allow vaccinated students and workers to return

Vaccinated students and skilled workers can come into Australia next week without quarantining as the country relaxes its pandemic restrictions. From December 1, skilled workers and travellers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
The Guardian

Australia is reopening but thousands of humanitarian visa holders remain stranded overseas

The decorations are up already in Dianna Haddad’s home in Sydney, but she faces the prospect of yet another Christmas separated from her sister, niece and nephew. “They were so excited when they got the visa,” Haddad says of her sister’s children. “They had even chosen the clothes they were going to wear on the plane. Now for two years they have had no school, no work, no money.”
The Independent

Official: WTO delays key meeting amid COVID variant concerns

The World Trade Organization is postponing its conference of government ministers set to open Tuesday after Switzerland initiated new travel restrictions following the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, a Geneva-based trade official said Friday. The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaiting agreement on subsidies for fisheries, seen as a major way to prevent overfishing in the world's seas, and an effort to waive patent and other intellectual property protections linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Ambassadors from the WTO's 164 member states agreed to delay the four-day conference...
US News and World Report

Australia to Reopen to Foreign Visa Holders in Bid to Revive Economy

CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy. Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens...
Indian students returning to US for studies post-Covid, says embassy

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Citing a report, a US embassy official on Monday revealed that Indian students are returning to their country for studies post-Covid. Speaking to ANI, Counsellor for Cultural and Education Affairs, public diplomacy, US Embassy New Delhi, Anthony Miranda said, "We absolutely saw the global COVID-19 pandemic affect the country. We saw that reflect in number of international students who were going to the United States. We have seen in the latest open door report which covers 2020-2021 a 13 percent depth in number of India students studying in United States but we are already seeing rebound.""There were 62,000 student visas, an all time high. Also we are seeing data from ministry of external affairs which covers all of 2021 that there are over 200,000 Indian students studying in the United States so that is an 8 percent increase in figures.""So even though we experience a depth which is understandable during COVID, we are already seeing a trendline change which is going back to positive," the official said.
Covid: Wales v Australia sees more packed trains from Cardiff

Trains in and out of Cardiff for Wales' final autumn international were busy once again on Saturday, images from a passenger have shown. Helen Penny, who travelled to Cardiff Central from Lisvane for Wales' win against Australia, said very few people were wearing masks in the carriage. Transport for Wales...
Australian government vows to unmask online trolls

Australia's government said Sunday it will introduce legislation to unmask online trolls, and hold social media giants like Facebook and Twitter responsible for identifying them. Attorney General Michaelia Cash said the legislation, reportedly to be introduced to parliament by early 2022, was needed to clarify that the social media platforms, and not the users, were responsible for defamatory comments by other people.
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives

Britain on Saturday announced tougher entry rules for all arriving passengers and the return of a masks mandate, after confirming its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19. "After overnight genome sequencing, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that two cases of Covid-19 with mutations consistent with B.1.1.529 (Omicron) have been identified in the UK," a government statement said.
