6914 Delvale Place

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO