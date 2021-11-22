44 Blue Ridge Avenue

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal dining room, family room, and formal living room on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there a 2 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast.
Welcome Home To This Cozy Cottage In Shawneeland! Extended .86 Acres-3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1,477sq Feet Of Open Living Space! This Home Has Been Loved And So Well Cared For-The Seller Put So Much Time And Thought Into The Modifications. Walking In The Front Door, You Will Find A Large Open Living Room, (Wall Was Extended To Make The Room Larger), Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted And New Light Fixtures, New Woodstove w/ Stone Backwall And Charming Shiplap! The Kitchen Will Wow You! Remodeled With Updated New Countertops, Framers Deep Style Ceramic Sink, Handcrafted BackSplash Above And Below The Cabinetry. Newly Installed Kitchen Island, Additional Cabinets, New Kitchen Appliances-The Kitchen Also Has Hardwood Floors! There Is An Additional Dining Space, Just Next To Kitchen And An Open Spacious 28x12 Sunroom With Tile Flooring! There Are 3 Bedrooms, Each Having New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Freshly Painted And New Light Fixtures! The Bathroom Has Also Been Mostly Remodeled And Recently With New Vanity, Light Fixtures, And Painted! The Laundry Area Is Roomy With Washer/Dryer, Storage, Water Tank That Is 1 Year Old. All New Interior Doors! For The Exterior Of The Home, The Front Deck Has Been Cared For, Partially Restained, New Front Door And New Storm Door To Add The Charm! New Shutters, Landscaping Completed. This Home Also Boasts Concrete Driveway, Partially Fenced In Yard (A Very Large Portion Of The Lot Is Fenced) Large Cared For Deck Off The Back Of The Home. Roof Is Approximately 10 Years Old. 1 Large Shed. Flat Usable Yard. Work On HVAC completed by Gills Will Provide Receipt. Termite Test And Water Test Completed, Will Provide Receipt. Septic Inspection and Pumpout Ordered.
Newly finished floors with some cosmetic updates. This Cape Cod Style, larger then it looks from the outside, hosts 2 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a fantastic dead end street in the heart of Parkville. Bring your finishing touches to this move right in home. With several entertaining spaces including a Living Room, Recreation Room, Family Room, and Dining Room, the home offers much more space then others. Large deck overlooking the fully fenced rear yard . Hardwood floors, Primary bedroom with large walk in closet and en suite bath. Second bedroom takes the entire second floor with half bath. Main floor has family room, which could be used as a bedroom as it once was. Great yard with separate structure office/studio/ bedroom (extra income), large deck and gazebo. Sewer line was replaced in 2015.
Stunning updated townhome with over 2500+ sqft. nestled in a hidden gem of a neighborhood better known as Beauregard Heights! This beautiful residences features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan and tons of natural light throughout. A fabulous entertaining flow from the kitchen to the dining area, living right out to the rear patio-perfect for barbecues! The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with engineered hardwood floors and new carpet. Huge master with en-suite luxury bath. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Finished lower level with lavish full-bath and bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom for guests or a home office. This townhome comes with one assigned parking spot, but ample of guest parking available. Condo fee includes all exterior maintenance, including roof, bi-weekly trash pickup right outside and common area maintenance. You can't beat this amazing location-in the heart of Alexandria City-Conveniently right off I395, metro bus right at entrance for easy transportation to Mark Center, Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington Village, National Harbor, National Landing, DC and more. Walk to shops and dining or enjoy the peaceful Holmes Run Stream & Nature/Bike Trail located only 1 block away. You won't be disappointed, this is a must see!
Be in your new home by the end of the year. This completely renovated/like new 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial is located in Brandywine Country community. The renovation includes new carpet, ceramic flooring, new tile exterior walkway, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen granite countertops, new light bathroom light fixtures, Trex deck flooring, and fresh paint. The main level has Livingroom, formal dining room, sunken family room with skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace and kitchen on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms to include Owner's suite with vaulted ceilings and skylight. The basement is finished to include a bonus room and a full bathroom with jetted tub. The home backs to trees and has a cement basketball court. No HOA. The seller is motivated to get this one sold by the end of the year. SEE IT TODAY.
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in very good condition. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite kitchen countertop. Located in the heart of Germantown. Minutes to Towncenter, Shopping. Transportation, Rec. Pask & Lake. Condo fee includes Community Pool, Water, Exterior Maintenance, and Insurance. Listing courtesy of Samson...
PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION! Fully renovated single family home on a quiet block. Enter into a bright and airy living area with re-finished solid hardwood flooring that seamlessly runs through the dining area. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. On the main level are two large bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom. Upstairs is a large master suite with a huge walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with custom ceramic tile. The basement has been fully finished and features an additional living area, a fourth bedroom and an additional full bathroom. This home is practically new construction featuring updated plumbing, updated electric, new HVAC, new roof, new windows and so much more! All work has been permitted and completed by licensed professionals giving you peace of mind to move right in. House is vacant and easy to show so schedule your showing today!
Welcome home to your new abode. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a family room located on the lower level. Your new home has an attached garage for your parking convenience. It is located minutes from I-695 and I-95. For the commuter, you can walk to the local bus line. make an appointment to see this home today! This one won't last long!
Come see this well maintained property in the heart of beautiful Baltimore City. Nice two level home including a lower level basement for entertaining or extra storage area. Property offers 3 bedrooms on the upper level, open floor plan on the main level complete with updated kitchen, dining area, large living room. Lower level offers an open area which can be arranged as an office space, tv/media area, or an extra room. Lower level also has a laundry area, half bath. Exterior offers a large deck for entertaining, large back yard area with paved driveway for extra parking. The front of the house has a large porch for enjoying the weather on Baltimore's perfect days. Don't wait this property won't last long.
MUST SEE! PRICE TO SELL! 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RANCHER SITTING ON .40 ACRE LOT IN ELKRIDGE! ALL BEDROOMS HAVE LIGHTED CEILING FANTS. HALL BATH HAS NEW FLOORING. BACK BEDROOM HAS A SLIDER DOOR WITH ACCESS TO LARGE EXTERIOR REAR DECK! THERE ARE 3 SHEDS THAT CONVEY AND A BONUS EXTERIOR PARTY ROOM! HAS ELECTRICITY! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND LIVE CASINO!!
Very young, well-maintained home built in 2018 on corner lot. Home features yard fencing, attached garage, granite, separate laundry and much more. Maintenance-free living with 3 Spacious Bedrooms, and 2.5 baths with a full unfinished basement. This home is move-in ready, won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!. Listing courtesy...
The Emery is Petworth's newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features large light filled spaces with open floor plans with kitchen islands. Each home at The Emery features top of the line finishes featuring custom cabinetry, LG Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, wide plank hardwood floors, and Moen fixtures. The building features a common area courtyard, and roof terrace and secure access provided by Butterfly. With a walk score of 89 The Emery is located in a walker's paradise. Everything is right outside your doorstep, with many neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops on Kennedy, Safeway and Target along Georgia Ave, and access to downtown DC as well as Uptown and the Walter Reed Redevelopment. Make The Emery the cornerstone of your DC life.
Great home for Investor. Sold "AS IS." This 2003 rancher style home offers 1176 sq. ft., 3 bedroom and 2 baths set in charming country setting. Don't miss this opportunity. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDAAll Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/29/21.
To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
GORGEOUS Single Family home in wonderful location. Features five bedrooms and two full baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, fully carpeted basement, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen with new ss appliances, separate utility room, 40 gallon gas water heater. Ground rent has been paid in full. What more could you ask for? HURRY! Schedule your showings today!!
3.79 acres in quiet community. Enjoy the quiet seclusion of Ni River Woods, yet still be close to shopping and food. About a mile from Ni River Reservoir where you can enjoy fishing, boating and more. 15 miles from Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Looking for the quiet life but don't want to be too far from civilization? This quiet community gives you the peace and quiet you seek without having to drive 30+ minutes to town! Old perc test for 4 bedroom home.
This is a basement unit. This newly constructed 45-unit condominium building is a few blocks away from the vibrant H St. Each unit comes with great natural light, wood floors, clean contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms and a front-loading washer and dryer. Key amenities include: indoor and outdoor parking, fitness room, elevator, bike rack, dog washing station and green roof. All units are for sale and closing help is available from the seller. Schedule you're in person or virtual tour today. 40+ Units still available. Then building officially has the Certificate of Occupancy. 12 total parking spaces and 15 private rooftop deck space for sale. $45K for Underground garage parking and $30K for rear secure garage parking.
BACK ON THE MARKET! Massive Rooftop Deck!! 804 21st St Condominiums is a collection of 4 modern homes in the heart of Trinidad/Carver Langston neighborhood in NE Washington DC. Each unit has been tastefully & thoughtfully designed. Each unit boasts 2 beds, 2 baths , 825+ square feet , open, sun-filled rooms with all the bells & whistles. Enjoy all the modern & luxury finishes & features such as, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, nest thermostat, outdoor space, rooftop deck (penthouse unit) recessed lighting, marble tile & large closets. Each home comes with a bath tub & shower combo!!! Ditch renting & live in one of DC's coolest neighborhoods without paying the heavy price tag. Most importantly enjoy your urban oasis with quick & easy access to H St Corridor, Safeway, Aldi, coffee shops, union station , union market & the hottest nightlife. Shoot some golf balls at Langston Golf Course, while enjoying walks to the Arboretum, The Fields, and soon to come Benning Market food hall. Low condo fees!!
Now Active! Come check out this 3 level townhome in Countryside Subdivision! Great opportunity for Investors and First-Time Home Buyers, but not limited to! Two main suites upstairs both accompanied by full bathrooms. Half bath on the main level. Full, walkout, unfinished basement leading out to the fully-fenced back yard. Start the year fresh with a new place to call your own. This won't last long!
