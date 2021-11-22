ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood Avenue

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention investors 11 lots as a package for$ 205,000!property is close to the schools , Boyle park which has water access for boating, fishing and outside family gatherings This property is in the city limits and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal dining room, family room, and formal living room on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there a 2 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

651 N Armistead Street

Stunning updated townhome with over 2500+ sqft. nestled in a hidden gem of a neighborhood better known as Beauregard Heights! This beautiful residences features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan and tons of natural light throughout. A fabulous entertaining flow from the kitchen to the dining area, living right out to the rear patio-perfect for barbecues! The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with engineered hardwood floors and new carpet. Huge master with en-suite luxury bath. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Finished lower level with lavish full-bath and bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom for guests or a home office. This townhome comes with one assigned parking spot, but ample of guest parking available. Condo fee includes all exterior maintenance, including roof, bi-weekly trash pickup right outside and common area maintenance. You can't beat this amazing location-in the heart of Alexandria City-Conveniently right off I395, metro bus right at entrance for easy transportation to Mark Center, Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington Village, National Harbor, National Landing, DC and more. Walk to shops and dining or enjoy the peaceful Holmes Run Stream & Nature/Bike Trail located only 1 block away. You won't be disappointed, this is a must see!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8721 Eddington Road

Newly finished floors with some cosmetic updates. This Cape Cod Style, larger then it looks from the outside, hosts 2 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a fantastic dead end street in the heart of Parkville. Bring your finishing touches to this move right in home. With several entertaining spaces including a Living Room, Recreation Room, Family Room, and Dining Room, the home offers much more space then others. Large deck overlooking the fully fenced rear yard . Hardwood floors, Primary bedroom with large walk in closet and en suite bath. Second bedroom takes the entire second floor with half bath. Main floor has family room, which could be used as a bedroom as it once was. Great yard with separate structure office/studio/ bedroom (extra income), large deck and gazebo. Sewer line was replaced in 2015.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

97 Kentway

Short-Sale pending approval - No access to property. Listing courtesy of Realty One Group Excellence. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-29T15:51:39.57.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27 Pickering Court , 27-101

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in very good condition. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite kitchen countertop. Located in the heart of Germantown. Minutes to Towncenter, Shopping. Transportation, Rec. Pask & Lake. Condo fee includes Community Pool, Water, Exterior Maintenance, and Insurance. Listing courtesy of Samson...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6981 Baltimore Avenue

MUST SEE! PRICE TO SELL! 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RANCHER SITTING ON .40 ACRE LOT IN ELKRIDGE! ALL BEDROOMS HAVE LIGHTED CEILING FANTS. HALL BATH HAS NEW FLOORING. BACK BEDROOM HAS A SLIDER DOOR WITH ACCESS TO LARGE EXTERIOR REAR DECK! THERE ARE 3 SHEDS THAT CONVEY AND A BONUS EXTERIOR PARTY ROOM! HAS ELECTRICITY! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND LIVE CASINO!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 N Kossuth Street

Welcome home to your new abode. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a family room located on the lower level. Your new home has an attached garage for your parking convenience. It is located minutes from I-695 and I-95. For the commuter, you can walk to the local bus line. make an appointment to see this home today! This one won't last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4103 Oakford Avenue

Come see this well maintained property in the heart of beautiful Baltimore City. Nice two level home including a lower level basement for entertaining or extra storage area. Property offers 3 bedrooms on the upper level, open floor plan on the main level complete with updated kitchen, dining area, large living room. Lower level offers an open area which can be arranged as an office space, tv/media area, or an extra room. Lower level also has a laundry area, half bath. Exterior offers a large deck for entertaining, large back yard area with paved driveway for extra parking. The front of the house has a large porch for enjoying the weather on Baltimore's perfect days. Don't wait this property won't last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14617 Good Hope Road

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE BIDDING! Online Bidding Opens - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Live On Site Auction Begins - Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM. List price is opening bid only. The property is located in the Colesville area in eastern Montgomery County, and is within a Silver Spring zip code. Good Hope Road runs between New Hampshire Avenue (MD-650) and Spencerville Road (MD-198), a short distance above the Intercounty Connector (MD-200). Surrounding properties are a mix of single family homes, townhomes and County park land. Good Hope Park is a short distance to the east. Shopping, dining and neighborhood services are along New Hampshire Avenue.
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Tudor Arms Avenue

Park Front beauty! Trails for miles along Stoney Run are right out the front door. Large front porch. Rarely available 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Original details remain with updates. Wood floors. Separate dining room. 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Lower level is partially finished with a separate storage room and laundery room. Fenced rear yard. Close to JHU, Hampden and more!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9610 Shuttle Court N

Be in your new home by the end of the year. This completely renovated/like new 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial is located in Brandywine Country community. The renovation includes new carpet, ceramic flooring, new tile exterior walkway, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen granite countertops, new light bathroom light fixtures, Trex deck flooring, and fresh paint. The main level has Livingroom, formal dining room, sunken family room with skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace and kitchen on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms to include Owner's suite with vaulted ceilings and skylight. The basement is finished to include a bonus room and a full bathroom with jetted tub. The home backs to trees and has a cement basketball court. No HOA. The seller is motivated to get this one sold by the end of the year. SEE IT TODAY.
BRANDYWINE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

604 Maryland Avenue

Great home for Investor. Sold "AS IS." This 2003 rancher style home offers 1176 sq. ft., 3 bedroom and 2 baths set in charming country setting. Don't miss this opportunity. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDAAll Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/29/21.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6 Colonial Drive

GORGEOUS Single Family home in wonderful location. Features five bedrooms and two full baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, fully carpeted basement, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen with new ss appliances, separate utility room, 40 gallon gas water heater. Ground rent has been paid in full. What more could you ask for? HURRY! Schedule your showings today!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21844 Ronald Drive

Now Active! Come check out this 3 level townhome in Countryside Subdivision! Great opportunity for Investors and First-Time Home Buyers, but not limited to! Two main suites upstairs both accompanied by full bathrooms. Half bath on the main level. Full, walkout, unfinished basement leading out to the fully-fenced back yard. Start the year fresh with a new place to call your own. This won't last long!
COUNTRYSIDE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3409 Greenmount Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Improved by a 2,086 +/- SF Mixed Use building. The main level is currently being used as a grocery store and has tile floors, 1 half bath, 2 storage rooms and and additional bonus room. Currently rented for $1,638/month. The second floor is a residential unit currently rented for $915/month. The lower level is full and unfinished. The property has a gas hot water heater, gas forced hot air and central AC for the commercial unit. The property has 2 separate electric meters.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Berlin Avenue

Looking for the perfect investment property? Solid Tenants already in place and would like to stay. Add this home to your rental portfolio. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Unfinished basement. Large corner lot! Newer Kitchen appliances, Full size washer & dryer, Brand New Electric Furnace & A/C. Best View in Pumphrey! Call today for more information.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Lombard Lane

End Unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Basement and Fenced in Yard. Upper Level features a spacious Primary Bedroom with walk in closet and private full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. 2 Additional Bedrooms upstairs with a shared hall bath. Main Level has spacious Living Room and Large Kitchen with plenty of room for a dining table. The basement is mostly finished (just needs carpet) offering a large rec room with walkup stairs to the yard with a dog door, plus a laundry room and rough-in for a future bathroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8009 Allentown Road

Large contiguous piece of land with existing Nursery business that is available for sale separately. Sale includes 5 parcels totaling 18.034 acres. Land is zoned RR which can accommodate single family homes with lots no more than 20,000 sq ft. The county will not consider any zoning changes or approvals without preliminary engineering studies. The property can mathematically be approved for 39 single family lots, based on 20,000 sq ft lots, but the setbacks and road improvements as well as site configurations may impact this density. For this reason a net of 30 buildable lots could be expected but needs county approval to confirm. All information needs to be confirmed by the zoning commission.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 Bladensburg Road NE , #25

This is a basement unit. This newly constructed 45-unit condominium building is a few blocks away from the vibrant H St. Each unit comes with great natural light, wood floors, clean contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms and a front-loading washer and dryer. Key amenities include: indoor and outdoor parking, fitness room, elevator, bike rack, dog washing station and green roof. All units are for sale and closing help is available from the seller. Schedule you're in person or virtual tour today. 40+ Units still available. Then building officially has the Certificate of Occupancy. 12 total parking spaces and 15 private rooftop deck space for sale. $45K for Underground garage parking and $30K for rear secure garage parking.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9486 Virginia Center Boulevard , #318

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for sale across the street from Vienna MetroStation! The home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light, fresh paint, office nook, two large bedrooms with walk in closets and full bathrooms and gas fireplace. The community offers lots of amenities including a clubhouse with a recreation and Sports Center, swimming pool, game room, high speed computer lounge and 24 Hour Fitness Room with Controlled Access. Water and Sewer included in Condo Fee. Minutes from Route 66, shopping and entertainment.
