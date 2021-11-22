6522 Lake Park Drive , T-2

LOOK NO FURTHER and WELCOME HOME! This lovely very well maintained split level home is located in the sought after KASTLE ESTATES subdivision. The spacious beauty includes 5 bedrooms; 3 full baths; an oversized elegant deck with dimmable lights controlled by remote; a wood burning stove; a TOP OF THE LINE SECURITY SYSTEM that includes: several cameras indoor/outdoor and an invisible security beam around the entire perimeter of the house; 1 large metal shed (possibly 2 sheds, speak to listing agent for additional information) and a garage. The top level includes: a nice size master bedroom w/private full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom; eat-in kitchen; living room; dining room and an oversized elegant dual staircase deck that leads to a large fenced in backyard - both great for entertaining. The basement includes: an open rec room with the wood burning stove; 2 bedrooms that could possibly be used as an office, gym or man cave; a large laundry room and the 3rd full bathroom. This home has a very convenient location being only 10 minutes from the Capital Beltway 495, 15 minutes from Washington D.C. and less than 20 minutes from the National Harbor/MGM/Tanger Outlets for additional restaurants, shopping and entertainment. The home has been throughly cleaned including the air ducts. This property is being sold AS-IS but it has been very well cared for and it comes with a $500 home warranty from the seller! Do not miss out on the opportunity to be the new owner of this amazing property. This one won+GGt last long! ***No more than 3 people allowed during showings (the agent and 2 other people). It is required that everyone wear masks, shoe covers, gloves (or hand sanitizer) upon entering the property as a safety precaution for all parties. Gloves, shoe covers and hand sanitizer will be available at the property upon entering the home. Do not show if you or your clients are exhibiting signs of COVID - 19, have tested positive within the last 21 days or have been exposed to anyone that may have the virus. Thanks for your cooperation during this national pandemic.***Any questions, Please contact the listing agent.

