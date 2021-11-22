ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6522 Lake Park Drive , T-2

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home. Highly sought after Greenbelt Lake Village Condominium community. Location Location Location. Close to major commuter routes, shopping, parks and recreation, medical offices, and more. Don't walk. RUN to see...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal dining room, family room, and formal living room on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there a 2 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast.
8721 Eddington Road

Newly finished floors with some cosmetic updates. This Cape Cod Style, larger then it looks from the outside, hosts 2 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a fantastic dead end street in the heart of Parkville. Bring your finishing touches to this move right in home. With several entertaining spaces including a Living Room, Recreation Room, Family Room, and Dining Room, the home offers much more space then others. Large deck overlooking the fully fenced rear yard . Hardwood floors, Primary bedroom with large walk in closet and en suite bath. Second bedroom takes the entire second floor with half bath. Main floor has family room, which could be used as a bedroom as it once was. Great yard with separate structure office/studio/ bedroom (extra income), large deck and gazebo. Sewer line was replaced in 2015.
Drive-thru light park returns to Jefferson City

Jefferson City’s annual, drive-thru light park is returning for its 5th year at Binder Park. Capital City Festival of Lights began in 2017 as a fundraiser for Homemaker Health Care, an organization that supplies free medical equipment to low-income seniors. Since HHC only has two employees, they team up each year with a local non-profit for more manpower and share the proceeds. This year they’re teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City.
10406 Ni South Lane

3.79 acres in quiet community. Enjoy the quiet seclusion of Ni River Woods, yet still be close to shopping and food. About a mile from Ni River Reservoir where you can enjoy fishing, boating and more. 15 miles from Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Looking for the quiet life but don't want to be too far from civilization? This quiet community gives you the peace and quiet you seek without having to drive 30+ minutes to town! Old perc test for 4 bedroom home.
510 N Street SW , N-223

Move-in Ready! This light-filled, cozy one-bedroom apartment, with beautiful and serene courtyard views, offers a renovated kitchen with pass-through, updated bath, living-dining combo space, separate bedroom, east facing floor to ceiling windows, new wood floors, and closet storage galore. Pets Allowed. Harbour Square coop is a Washington "Best Address" with second to none amenities and services, including a 24-hour gatehouse, guest parking, rental parking for residents, bike storage, public rooftops, top notch fitness center, year-round indoor pool, cookout grills, and beautifully maintained grounds. Monthly co-op fee of $884 includes property taxes, utilities, cable TV and internet, master insurance, reserves. No underlying mortgage. Some photos are virtually staged.
111 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
1028 Bladensburg Road NE , #25

This is a basement unit. This newly constructed 45-unit condominium building is a few blocks away from the vibrant H St. Each unit comes with great natural light, wood floors, clean contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms and a front-loading washer and dryer. Key amenities include: indoor and outdoor parking, fitness room, elevator, bike rack, dog washing station and green roof. All units are for sale and closing help is available from the seller. Schedule you're in person or virtual tour today. 40+ Units still available. Then building officially has the Certificate of Occupancy. 12 total parking spaces and 15 private rooftop deck space for sale. $45K for Underground garage parking and $30K for rear secure garage parking.
84 Rose Road

Cute as a button! Welcome Home to Twin Lakes Subdivision. New Roof in 2021! This home features new flooring in the main living area, a gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, huge front and rear yards, 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms and so much charm. Add some of your personal touches to make this a forever home for you and your family. This is a highly desirable location for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and live in a quiet peaceful setting that is just minutes from shopping. It is also less than 20 minutes to Shenandoah National Park for all your weekend adventures! And just a hop, skip and jump over to Charlottesville for all the city amenities. Looking for financing for a purchase? Call Blane Stewart at NFM Lending.
3346 Murray Road

HANDY? CATCH THIS BARGAIN TODAY!! This large 1986 Colonial has an attached 1st Floor In-Law Apartment. Property being Sold As-Is, Needs TLC. So many possibilities! House with In-Law includes 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and unfinished 2,016 sq. ft. Lower Level with so much potential, all situated on a gorgeous, wooded 2.43 acre lot, located just one property away from the Liberty Reservoir. Features include: Newer roof, approx. 4 years old with Arch. Shingles, 80-gallon HW heater approximately 5 years old. Large deck, huge concrete patio off lower level to perch and watch nature. Additional features: Anderson Windows, LL Rough in for bath, 2 heat pumps (heat pump for in-law apt. Sold As-Is, not working), built in LL shed, fruit trees, blueberries and garden area. Propane tanks excluded. Well and Septic, Rough-in for whole house generator. In-Law Apt. (LR, Kit./DR Combo, BR with Walk-in closet and full bath) has separate entrance but is also connected by an interior door. POTENTIAL GALORE SEE IT TODAY!!
9328 Orchard Brook Drive

Beautiful light filled fully renovated Copenhaver / Potomac Commons colonial with gorgeous Georgian style solarium addition! This home features five bedrooms on the upper level (fifth bedroom connected to the master suite and can become a sitting room for the master bedroom). Enjoy spacious remodeled master bedroom with hardwood floor, large beautiful master bath with two vanities and a walk-in closet. Remodeled hall bath with custom tile work, whirlpool tub, double sink vanity and a shower. Country eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and beautiful marble floor. Finished basement with an extra large recreation room, a wet bar with granite countertops, remodeled full bath and a den or a workout room. Marble, stone, wood and tile flooring throughout the house, wall-to-wall carpeting in the lower level. The location of this house is just amazing, nestled in Potomac Commons/Copenhaver neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, with the nearby beautiful Hadley Park and other recreational parks, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Enjoy a nice weekend morning jogging or biking on the 10 mile renown Carl Henn Millennium Trail, have some fun in Hadley park or just explore this beautiful neighborhood. Easy access to major commuter routes I-270/I-495/355 and to nice backroads. Welcome Home!
POTOMAC, VA
7237 Morrison Drive

Beautiful two-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhouse located in the desirable location of Greenbelt, Maryland! This large townhouse impresses with many updates, including brand new carpet, vibrant LVP, and fresh paint to match. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with many new appliances, refinished cabinetry with tons of space, and updated countertops. The two generously sized bedrooms upstairs, each with private bathrooms and large closets. The downstairs family room has many uses, including a cozy fireplace and another full bathroom. Conveniently located near a vast amount of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, the Windsor Green community features some great amenities, including a community pool, tennis court, and more. With many other updates to the HVAC and Roof only a few years old, this property is move-in ready and won't last long!
GREENBELT, MD
11216 Bridport Place

Convenient Waldorf Maryland, Charles County location - Welcome home to this beautiful, spacious 3 level townhouse that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, living room area, bump-outs on 2 levels, fenced-in back yard with patio area, upstairs deck of the dining area, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space, center island, stainless steel appliances, roomy family room area, full finished basement with laundry area, 3rd-floor owners suite with private bathroom, walk-in closet, linen closet, spacious bedrooms, space/area for a sofa table, large basement recreational space/ area for all your entertaining and/or relaxing needs. The main walk-in level has entry to the 1 car garage, family room space. The 2nd level includes an updated, spacious kitchen with ample countertop space, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and pantry. In addition, the oversized living room boasts great natural lighting and an abundance of space. Show and sell!Location, location - close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, and more! Easy commuting time to D.C., VA, National Harbor, Entertainment, Shopping, and more. Enjoy numerous venues including numerous restaurants, the baseball stadium, and more! Show and write an offer!
WALDORF, MD
6 Colonial Drive

GORGEOUS Single Family home in wonderful location. Features five bedrooms and two full baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, fully carpeted basement, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen with new ss appliances, separate utility room, 40 gallon gas water heater. Ground rent has been paid in full. What more could you ask for? HURRY! Schedule your showings today!!
6203 Armor Drive

LOOK NO FURTHER and WELCOME HOME! This lovely very well maintained split level home is located in the sought after KASTLE ESTATES subdivision. The spacious beauty includes 5 bedrooms; 3 full baths; an oversized elegant deck with dimmable lights controlled by remote; a wood burning stove; a TOP OF THE LINE SECURITY SYSTEM that includes: several cameras indoor/outdoor and an invisible security beam around the entire perimeter of the house; 1 large metal shed (possibly 2 sheds, speak to listing agent for additional information) and a garage. The top level includes: a nice size master bedroom w/private full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom; eat-in kitchen; living room; dining room and an oversized elegant dual staircase deck that leads to a large fenced in backyard - both great for entertaining. The basement includes: an open rec room with the wood burning stove; 2 bedrooms that could possibly be used as an office, gym or man cave; a large laundry room and the 3rd full bathroom. This home has a very convenient location being only 10 minutes from the Capital Beltway 495, 15 minutes from Washington D.C. and less than 20 minutes from the National Harbor/MGM/Tanger Outlets for additional restaurants, shopping and entertainment. The home has been throughly cleaned including the air ducts. This property is being sold AS-IS but it has been very well cared for and it comes with a $500 home warranty from the seller! Do not miss out on the opportunity to be the new owner of this amazing property. This one won+GGt last long! ***No more than 3 people allowed during showings (the agent and 2 other people). It is required that everyone wear masks, shoe covers, gloves (or hand sanitizer) upon entering the property as a safety precaution for all parties. Gloves, shoe covers and hand sanitizer will be available at the property upon entering the home. Do not show if you or your clients are exhibiting signs of COVID - 19, have tested positive within the last 21 days or have been exposed to anyone that may have the virus. Thanks for your cooperation during this national pandemic.***Any questions, Please contact the listing agent.
405 Linden Street

Everything is ready for you to move right in! Updated kitchen and bath, newer windows and storm doors, stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Very well maintained home with hardwood flooring , central air and ceiling fans. Covered front porch and back patio with a full fenced back yard. Take a look at the 3D Tour!!
130 Foggy Lane

Pristine, move-in ready home! This lovely rambler offers views of winter mountain and is located in sought after Rappahannock County. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors throughout kitchen/family room. Bathroom boasts double vanities and ceramic tile. Enjoy the views from the back deck. Large yard with shed. Minutes from Front Royal, wineries, and Appalachian Trail. Xfinity high speed internet is available! No HOA. Listing consists of 3 lots (each lot near quarter of an acre).
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
103 Nutmeg Lane

BACK ON THE MARKET JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS!!!!This charming and inviting home is located in the picturesque adult community, Cross Creek Village. This area is convenient to shopping and dining. The brick front home is spacious and inviting. You are welcomed into a large foyer with high ceilings. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate laundry area before coming into the spacious living/dining combo with a gas fireplace. Beyond that you will find a room that makes for a great sitting area, office space or whatever you wish it to be. This room leads to the patio area in the back yard. This home is cozy but has lot of living space and offers 2 bedrooms, a primary bedroom with a primary bathroom and a 2nd bedroom with a 2nd full bath. Each bedroom offers a large closet. There is an one-car attached over sized garage to protect your car from the elements and provides space for storage.The HOA provides snow removal, lawn maintenance, trash removal and water/sewer.
8704 Emory Grove Road

BUILDERS and INVESTORS, here is a great opportunity! This property is zoned R200 and is believed to be subdividable. Preliminary research indicates this to be the case, and sellers say they have been assured it is subdividable. ***RARE*** 1.3438 acre lot! Property is also listed as Residential under MDMC2024382. House is 100% in great shape and has many updates and upgrades, but you can demolish and build the home of your dreams, or subdivide and build TWO homes. NO city taxes, public sewer, public water hookup available, set back off the road for privacy, several areas prime for building. See disclosures for plat and permanent easement, as well as property disclosures. For info on the residence see MDMC2024382. ***MUST SET UP A SHOWING*** even just to walk the grounds, and/or to see inside the residence.
4500 Gage Road

SELLER IS OFFERING FOR TWO WEEKS ONLY A $5000 SUBSIDY. This residential neighborhood is close to Fort Belvoir, Mount Vernon, George Washington Memorial Parkway, Multiple Metro Stations, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Huntley Meadow Park, Lee District Recreation Center, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, and more. Enjoy your fully fenced backyard on a 0.29 acre lot with beautiful wooded views from the deck, an expansive concrete patio perfect for family gatherings. As you enter the main level, you will notice brand new refinished hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, hallway, and three entry-level bedrooms. The kitchen includes granite countertops and access to the deck. Follow the stairway into the fully finished lower level with brand new carpeting throughout. Enjoy the family room with built-ins and access to the patio. This level also features a home office, fitness room, or fourth bedroom, a half bath, laundry room, and a second entrance from the backyard. The oversized garage is perfect for hobbies and has plenty of storage. Bonus storage room with access from the backyard. NO HOA FEES! NO THRU STREET! PLENTY OF PARKING.
15624 Tibberton Terrace

This "IMPRESSIVE & IMMACULATE" 2-Car Garage end unit! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath thoughtfully designed modern townhome offers the utmost in space and flexibility. The Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island, Quartz Counters, Butler Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more!! Then as you retreat to the upper levels, you will find spacious bedrooms and a conveniently located Laundry Room, Owner+GGs Suite with Walk-in Closet, Two Vanities, with a separate shower and private toilet. ***The Fully Finished Basement has a Full Bathroom and a mudroom with lots of natural sunlight... BONUS FEATURE- A Built-In Wireless Sound Touch System you can listen to music on every level.Enjoy resort-style living at its Best***Amenities: Community Center w/ Fitness Center and Great Rooms, Tot Lots, Six Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Home to the award-winning 18 Hole Lake Presidential Golf Course. Nearby Military Installations: Andrews AFB, Bolling AFB, Annapolis Naval Academy, Pentagon, Naval Academy, Ft. Meade. Also close to Bowie Town Center offers dining, retail, and entertainment! Also close to commuter routes...301S to MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue into DC or 301N towards I-495 and Rt. 50. ******Don+GGt miss out the opportunities are endless!!SEE THE 3D Video Link!
