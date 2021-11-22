6522 Lake Park Drive , T-2

Convenient Waldorf Maryland, Charles County location - Welcome home to this beautiful, spacious 3 level townhouse that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, living room area, bump-outs on 2 levels, fenced-in back yard with patio area, upstairs deck of the dining area, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space, center island, stainless steel appliances, roomy family room area, full finished basement with laundry area, 3rd-floor owners suite with private bathroom, walk-in closet, linen closet, spacious bedrooms, space/area for a sofa table, large basement recreational space/ area for all your entertaining and/or relaxing needs. The main walk-in level has entry to the 1 car garage, family room space. The 2nd level includes an updated, spacious kitchen with ample countertop space, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and pantry. In addition, the oversized living room boasts great natural lighting and an abundance of space. Show and sell!Location, location - close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, and more! Easy commuting time to D.C., VA, National Harbor, Entertainment, Shopping, and more. Enjoy numerous venues including numerous restaurants, the baseball stadium, and more! Show and write an offer!
