Edgewood Avenue

Cover picture for the articleAttention Investors 11 Lots as a package for $205, 000property is close to the schools ,Boyle park which has community water access for boating fishing and outside family gatherings!. Listing courtesy of Exit...

141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal dining room, family room, and formal living room on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there a 2 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast.
651 N Armistead Street

Stunning updated townhome with over 2500+ sqft. nestled in a hidden gem of a neighborhood better known as Beauregard Heights! This beautiful residences features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan and tons of natural light throughout. A fabulous entertaining flow from the kitchen to the dining area, living right out to the rear patio-perfect for barbecues! The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with engineered hardwood floors and new carpet. Huge master with en-suite luxury bath. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Finished lower level with lavish full-bath and bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom for guests or a home office. This townhome comes with one assigned parking spot, but ample of guest parking available. Condo fee includes all exterior maintenance, including roof, bi-weekly trash pickup right outside and common area maintenance. You can't beat this amazing location-in the heart of Alexandria City-Conveniently right off I395, metro bus right at entrance for easy transportation to Mark Center, Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington Village, National Harbor, National Landing, DC and more. Walk to shops and dining or enjoy the peaceful Holmes Run Stream & Nature/Bike Trail located only 1 block away. You won't be disappointed, this is a must see!
97 Kentway

Short-Sale pending approval - No access to property. Listing courtesy of Realty One Group Excellence. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-29T15:51:39.57.
27 Pickering Court , 27-101

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in very good condition. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite kitchen countertop. Located in the heart of Germantown. Minutes to Towncenter, Shopping. Transportation, Rec. Pask & Lake. Condo fee includes Community Pool, Water, Exterior Maintenance, and Insurance. Listing courtesy of Samson...
4103 Oakford Avenue

Come see this well maintained property in the heart of beautiful Baltimore City. Nice two level home including a lower level basement for entertaining or extra storage area. Property offers 3 bedrooms on the upper level, open floor plan on the main level complete with updated kitchen, dining area, large living room. Lower level offers an open area which can be arranged as an office space, tv/media area, or an extra room. Lower level also has a laundry area, half bath. Exterior offers a large deck for entertaining, large back yard area with paved driveway for extra parking. The front of the house has a large porch for enjoying the weather on Baltimore's perfect days. Don't wait this property won't last long.
6981 Baltimore Avenue

MUST SEE! PRICE TO SELL! 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RANCHER SITTING ON .40 ACRE LOT IN ELKRIDGE! ALL BEDROOMS HAVE LIGHTED CEILING FANTS. HALL BATH HAS NEW FLOORING. BACK BEDROOM HAS A SLIDER DOOR WITH ACCESS TO LARGE EXTERIOR REAR DECK! THERE ARE 3 SHEDS THAT CONVEY AND A BONUS EXTERIOR PARTY ROOM! HAS ELECTRICITY! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND LIVE CASINO!!
115 N Kossuth Street

Welcome home to your new abode. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a family room located on the lower level. Your new home has an attached garage for your parking convenience. It is located minutes from I-695 and I-95. For the commuter, you can walk to the local bus line. make an appointment to see this home today! This one won't last long!
14617 Good Hope Road

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE BIDDING! Online Bidding Opens - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Live On Site Auction Begins - Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM. List price is opening bid only. The property is located in the Colesville area in eastern Montgomery County, and is within a Silver Spring zip code. Good Hope Road runs between New Hampshire Avenue (MD-650) and Spencerville Road (MD-198), a short distance above the Intercounty Connector (MD-200). Surrounding properties are a mix of single family homes, townhomes and County park land. Good Hope Park is a short distance to the east. Shopping, dining and neighborhood services are along New Hampshire Avenue.
Economy
Real Estate
805 N Streeper Street

****Investors****Don't miss out on owning this income producing property!!!! Own your own investment home for under $130K. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, granite counter tops, marble tiles and newer appliances. Located minutes away from Patterson Park and Downtown Baltimore, you will find it easy to access local buses and other modes of transportation. This property is currently tenant occupied at $1300 a month, but tenants lease expires on December 31st. Don't wait to own your piece of the American Dream!! If you are touring this property you must wear a mask at all times and limit touching surfaces.
21 Preakness Place

Very young, well-maintained home built in 2018 on corner lot. Home features yard fencing, attached garage, granite, separate laundry and much more. Maintenance-free living with 3 Spacious Bedrooms, and 2.5 baths with a full unfinished basement. This home is move-in ready, won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!. Listing courtesy...
604 Maryland Avenue

Great home for Investor. Sold "AS IS." This 2003 rancher style home offers 1176 sq. ft., 3 bedroom and 2 baths set in charming country setting. Don't miss this opportunity. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDAAll Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/29/21.
10406 Ni South Lane

3.79 acres in quiet community. Enjoy the quiet seclusion of Ni River Woods, yet still be close to shopping and food. About a mile from Ni River Reservoir where you can enjoy fishing, boating and more. 15 miles from Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Looking for the quiet life but don't want to be too far from civilization? This quiet community gives you the peace and quiet you seek without having to drive 30+ minutes to town! Old perc test for 4 bedroom home.
111 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
6 Colonial Drive

GORGEOUS Single Family home in wonderful location. Features five bedrooms and two full baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, fully carpeted basement, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen with new ss appliances, separate utility room, 40 gallon gas water heater. Ground rent has been paid in full. What more could you ask for? HURRY! Schedule your showings today!!
21844 Ronald Drive

Now Active! Come check out this 3 level townhome in Countryside Subdivision! Great opportunity for Investors and First-Time Home Buyers, but not limited to! Two main suites upstairs both accompanied by full bathrooms. Half bath on the main level. Full, walkout, unfinished basement leading out to the fully-fenced back yard. Start the year fresh with a new place to call your own. This won't last long!
1028 Bladensburg Road NE , #25

This is a basement unit. This newly constructed 45-unit condominium building is a few blocks away from the vibrant H St. Each unit comes with great natural light, wood floors, clean contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms and a front-loading washer and dryer. Key amenities include: indoor and outdoor parking, fitness room, elevator, bike rack, dog washing station and green roof. All units are for sale and closing help is available from the seller. Schedule you're in person or virtual tour today. 40+ Units still available. Then building officially has the Certificate of Occupancy. 12 total parking spaces and 15 private rooftop deck space for sale. $45K for Underground garage parking and $30K for rear secure garage parking.
1900 Winterport Cluster

Nestled in a wonderful wooded community and just steps from the Lake Thoreau trail, which leads you to pools, lake views, tot lots, golf courses, shops, restaurants, and all that this community has to offer is this contemporary 2 level home boasting 3 beds/2.5 baths and a rarely found upper level laundry room. A stylish eat in kitchen, separate formal dining and family room spaces complete with wood burning fireplaces and two decks located on opposing sides of the home are some of the lovely traits of this end unit townhome. Walkable to the Wiehle Metro and feeding into Sunrise Valley Elementary there is so much to love here in this water oriented community.
8009 Allentown Road

Large contiguous piece of land with existing Nursery business that is available for sale separately. Sale includes 5 parcels totaling 18.034 acres. Land is zoned RR which can accommodate single family homes with lots no more than 20,000 sq ft. The county will not consider any zoning changes or approvals without preliminary engineering studies. The property can mathematically be approved for 39 single family lots, based on 20,000 sq ft lots, but the setbacks and road improvements as well as site configurations may impact this density. For this reason a net of 30 buildable lots could be expected but needs county approval to confirm. All information needs to be confirmed by the zoning commission.
303 Berlin Avenue

Looking for the perfect investment property? Solid Tenants already in place and would like to stay. Add this home to your rental portfolio. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Unfinished basement. Large corner lot! Newer Kitchen appliances, Full size washer & dryer, Brand New Electric Furnace & A/C. Best View in Pumphrey! Call today for more information.
9486 Virginia Center Boulevard , #318

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for sale across the street from Vienna MetroStation! The home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light, fresh paint, office nook, two large bedrooms with walk in closets and full bathrooms and gas fireplace. The community offers lots of amenities including a clubhouse with a recreation and Sports Center, swimming pool, game room, high speed computer lounge and 24 Hour Fitness Room with Controlled Access. Water and Sewer included in Condo Fee. Minutes from Route 66, shopping and entertainment.
