Last week, OnLeaks gave us a look at the camera module design of the next year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, and we got to know that OnePlus might be going Samsung’s route by having a similar camera module design as on the Galaxy S21 series. Well, today, OnLeaks shared a new set of renders with Zouton.com, and these renders not just show us the camera module but rather the whole design of the phone. He also said that this is most likely how the final device is going to look like.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO