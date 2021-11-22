ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood Avenue

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention Investors 11 lots as a package for $205,000!Builders build the homes of your desires! Property is close to schools and the Boyle park which has water access for boating, fishing, and outside family...

141 Upper Cove Road

Travel back in time with this gracious Victorian on 3.71 Ac. in downtown Mathias. Built in 1913 by Dr. Moyers, restored in 2015 to give you old fashioned charm with modern conveniences. Kitchen comes equipped with 2 sinks, a Vulcan stove and SS refrigerator. There's also a formal dining room, family room, and formal living room on the first floor and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and each has a full bath with walk in showers. Outside there a 2 guest houses, each has a bedroom and full bath. Other outbuildings, a firepit and picnic shelter make this the perfect place to entertain or just relax and listen to the nearby stream. Property was formerly used as a Bed and Breakfast.
27 Pickering Court , 27-101

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in very good condition. Freshly painted, upgraded bathrooms, granite kitchen countertop. Located in the heart of Germantown. Minutes to Towncenter, Shopping. Transportation, Rec. Pask & Lake. Condo fee includes Community Pool, Water, Exterior Maintenance, and Insurance. Listing courtesy of Samson...
14617 Good Hope Road

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE BIDDING! Online Bidding Opens - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Live On Site Auction Begins - Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM. List price is opening bid only. The property is located in the Colesville area in eastern Montgomery County, and is within a Silver Spring zip code. Good Hope Road runs between New Hampshire Avenue (MD-650) and Spencerville Road (MD-198), a short distance above the Intercounty Connector (MD-200). Surrounding properties are a mix of single family homes, townhomes and County park land. Good Hope Park is a short distance to the east. Shopping, dining and neighborhood services are along New Hampshire Avenue.
SILVER SPRING, MD
3808 Tudor Arms Avenue

Park Front beauty! Trails for miles along Stoney Run are right out the front door. Large front porch. Rarely available 3 Bedroom Townhouse. Original details remain with updates. Wood floors. Separate dining room. 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Lower level is partially finished with a separate storage room and laundery room. Fenced rear yard. Close to JHU, Hampden and more!!!
805 N Streeper Street

****Investors****Don't miss out on owning this income producing property!!!! Own your own investment home for under $130K. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, granite counter tops, marble tiles and newer appliances. Located minutes away from Patterson Park and Downtown Baltimore, you will find it easy to access local buses and other modes of transportation. This property is currently tenant occupied at $1300 a month, but tenants lease expires on December 31st. Don't wait to own your piece of the American Dream!! If you are touring this property you must wear a mask at all times and limit touching surfaces.
115 N Kossuth Street

Welcome home to your new abode. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a family room located on the lower level. Your new home has an attached garage for your parking convenience. It is located minutes from I-695 and I-95. For the commuter, you can walk to the local bus line. make an appointment to see this home today! This one won't last long!
9610 Shuttle Court N

Be in your new home by the end of the year. This completely renovated/like new 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial is located in Brandywine Country community. The renovation includes new carpet, ceramic flooring, new tile exterior walkway, new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen granite countertops, new light bathroom light fixtures, Trex deck flooring, and fresh paint. The main level has Livingroom, formal dining room, sunken family room with skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace and kitchen on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms to include Owner's suite with vaulted ceilings and skylight. The basement is finished to include a bonus room and a full bathroom with jetted tub. The home backs to trees and has a cement basketball court. No HOA. The seller is motivated to get this one sold by the end of the year. SEE IT TODAY.
BRANDYWINE, MD
4103 Oakford Avenue

Come see this well maintained property in the heart of beautiful Baltimore City. Nice two level home including a lower level basement for entertaining or extra storage area. Property offers 3 bedrooms on the upper level, open floor plan on the main level complete with updated kitchen, dining area, large living room. Lower level offers an open area which can be arranged as an office space, tv/media area, or an extra room. Lower level also has a laundry area, half bath. Exterior offers a large deck for entertaining, large back yard area with paved driveway for extra parking. The front of the house has a large porch for enjoying the weather on Baltimore's perfect days. Don't wait this property won't last long.
604 Maryland Avenue

Great home for Investor. Sold "AS IS." This 2003 rancher style home offers 1176 sq. ft., 3 bedroom and 2 baths set in charming country setting. Don't miss this opportunity. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDAAll Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/29/21.
10406 Ni South Lane

3.79 acres in quiet community. Enjoy the quiet seclusion of Ni River Woods, yet still be close to shopping and food. About a mile from Ni River Reservoir where you can enjoy fishing, boating and more. 15 miles from Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Looking for the quiet life but don't want to be too far from civilization? This quiet community gives you the peace and quiet you seek without having to drive 30+ minutes to town! Old perc test for 4 bedroom home.
515 James Avenue

Ready to build and not wait forever for permits? This is it! Great lot which is fairly level is situated between the Chesapeake Bay and the Lake off Fairhaven Road. Grading permit is in hand now and approved site plan for a 3070 sq ft home with 2 car garage and basement! Everything is drawn out and approved with the county now. See document section for the approved site plan . A lot of work has gone into the plan including a bond that has been set up for trees on the property. Call with questions. There is a small winter water view from the lot of the lake and just a short blocks walk to the Chesapeake Bay.
3409 Greenmount Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Improved by a 2,086 +/- SF Mixed Use building. The main level is currently being used as a grocery store and has tile floors, 1 half bath, 2 storage rooms and and additional bonus room. Currently rented for $1,638/month. The second floor is a residential unit currently rented for $915/month. The lower level is full and unfinished. The property has a gas hot water heater, gas forced hot air and central AC for the commercial unit. The property has 2 separate electric meters.
111 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
988 S Fork Estates Iii

3 bed/2bath manufactured home 3 miles from Moorefield with easy access to shopping, schools, and other services. Private location on for a weekend getaway or full time residence. With over 1500 square feet room for a lot of different things---3 miles to moorefield so out of town but pretty close too---nice sized rooms-----hard cap road all the way to the property---
1900 Winterport Cluster

Nestled in a wonderful wooded community and just steps from the Lake Thoreau trail, which leads you to pools, lake views, tot lots, golf courses, shops, restaurants, and all that this community has to offer is this contemporary 2 level home boasting 3 beds/2.5 baths and a rarely found upper level laundry room. A stylish eat in kitchen, separate formal dining and family room spaces complete with wood burning fireplaces and two decks located on opposing sides of the home are some of the lovely traits of this end unit townhome. Walkable to the Wiehle Metro and feeding into Sunrise Valley Elementary there is so much to love here in this water oriented community.
122 Cumberland Street

Great investment opportunity. Three-level townhome in Clear Spring. Spacious living. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Kitchen and laundry on first level. Large living room, full bath and bedroom on 2nd level. Bedroom 2 and den/office space on 3rd level. Back yard has a nice patio area. 1-car detached garage. First level room is currently used for business storage. Has two half baths that would need to be hooked up. Could be converted back to a bar. Selling as-is.
1028 Bladensburg Road NE , #25

This is a basement unit. This newly constructed 45-unit condominium building is a few blocks away from the vibrant H St. Each unit comes with great natural light, wood floors, clean contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms and a front-loading washer and dryer. Key amenities include: indoor and outdoor parking, fitness room, elevator, bike rack, dog washing station and green roof. All units are for sale and closing help is available from the seller. Schedule you're in person or virtual tour today. 40+ Units still available. Then building officially has the Certificate of Occupancy. 12 total parking spaces and 15 private rooftop deck space for sale. $45K for Underground garage parking and $30K for rear secure garage parking.
6304 Mary Todd Court

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 3 Level Townhouse with Walkout Basement, Spacious Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Fireplace, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
804 21ST Street NE , #4

BACK ON THE MARKET! Massive Rooftop Deck!! 804 21st St Condominiums is a collection of 4 modern homes in the heart of Trinidad/Carver Langston neighborhood in NE Washington DC. Each unit has been tastefully & thoughtfully designed. Each unit boasts 2 beds, 2 baths , 825+ square feet , open, sun-filled rooms with all the bells & whistles. Enjoy all the modern & luxury finishes & features such as, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, nest thermostat, outdoor space, rooftop deck (penthouse unit) recessed lighting, marble tile & large closets. Each home comes with a bath tub & shower combo!!! Ditch renting & live in one of DC's coolest neighborhoods without paying the heavy price tag. Most importantly enjoy your urban oasis with quick & easy access to H St Corridor, Safeway, Aldi, coffee shops, union station , union market & the hottest nightlife. Shoot some golf balls at Langston Golf Course, while enjoying walks to the Arboretum, The Fields, and soon to come Benning Market food hall. Low condo fees!!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
8009 Allentown Road

Large contiguous piece of land with existing Nursery business that is available for sale separately. Sale includes 5 parcels totaling 18.034 acres. Land is zoned RR which can accommodate single family homes with lots no more than 20,000 sq ft. The county will not consider any zoning changes or approvals without preliminary engineering studies. The property can mathematically be approved for 39 single family lots, based on 20,000 sq ft lots, but the setbacks and road improvements as well as site configurations may impact this density. For this reason a net of 30 buildable lots could be expected but needs county approval to confirm. All information needs to be confirmed by the zoning commission.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

