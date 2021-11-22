ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea. Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian...

