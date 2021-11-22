Amazon manager saves couple's wedding day with Star Trek uniform delivery

In celebration of Black Friday Week, Amazon Black Friday Live will open its doors at Victoria House, London (WC1B 4DA) from 25th - 28th November, inviting guests to enjoy four days of free events, exclusive celebrity-fronted experiences, livestreams and giveaways. From cocktail-making with Laura Whitmore, an intimate music performance from Ray BLK to a Magic Breakfast book reading with Alesha Dixon, and a small business ‘task off’ with entrepreneurs Spencer Matthews & Jamie Laing, there’s something for everyone. A host of other stars will be joining the line-up, including a beauty Q&A with Vogue Williams, an exclusive livestreamed recording of Amazon Original +44 Podcast with Zeze Millz & Sideman, and a Prime Video Premier League preview with football legend and Prime Video pundit, Patrice Evra. Customers can stop by while in London, join one of the exclusive ticketed events (reserve now, limited availability), or watch from home. View the full schedule at www.amazon.co.uk/blackfridaylive.
Comments / 1