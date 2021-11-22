ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEELERS IN A BATTLE WITH CHARGERS IN LA

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
Ben Roethlisberger
Steeler Secondary Slips Without Starters In Loss To Chargers

In any week, the Pittsburgh Steelers entering a game without half their starting secondary would be a massive disadvantage. But playing without top cornerback Joe Haden and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Sunday night in Week 11, the Steelers happened to be without those two in a game against one of the more talented passing teams on the remainder of their schedule: The Los Angeles Chargers.
When Broncos battled and beat Chargers, Teddy Bridgewater was best of 3 QBs who played

Justin Herbert came into the Mile High City as the hot commodity NFL quarterback. But it was Teddy Bridgewater who stood head and shoulders above Herbert (and Drew Lock, too). Herbert was incredible last week, throwing for 382 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 90 more in the big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And coming into today’s game against the Broncos, it was clear Herbert would be the pivotal player.
The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
