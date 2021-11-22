Douglas wrestling team begins practice with new head coach

The Indianola boys basketball team will have a new head coach for the 2021-22 season, as Jeff Ebling will take over the program. Ebling was previously the head coach at Atlantic for the past three years, after spending time as an assistant coach in Norwalk and Ottumwa. Ebling led Atlantic to a 14-7 overall record and a co-conference champion worthy 9-1 record in the Hawkeye Ten, and takes over an Indians program that went 16-7 last year and lost a pair of seniors from the main rotation. Previous Indians head coach Brett Watson resigned earlier this year to take the head coaching position at Waukee Northwest.
