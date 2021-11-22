ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Kia Niro Teased Inside And Out Prior To November 25 Debut

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've been spying on the second-generation Niro for nearly a year, and the camouflage is finally coming off on Thursday. Kia has released four teaser images of its electrified compact crossover through which it announces the premiere will take place at home in South Korea at the Seoul Mobility Show. Confirming...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Next-gen Kia Niro looks nearly showroom ready in new spy shots

The latest Kia Niro spy shots capture the test vehicle looking a bit more production-ready than ever before. Maybe it’s the shiny black exterior paint that suggests it’ll be in showrooms soon, though, in reality, the new photos don’t reveal any more of the compact crossover than we’ve already seen before. It continues to wear black wraps over chunky, design-distorting cladding around the entire vehicle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Genesis Electrified GV70 Teased Ahead Of Guangzhou Auto Show Debut

The EV SUV will be unveiled in full later this week. The Genesis GV70 is one of our favorite cars for 2021. Brandon Turkus, our Managing Editor, concluded in his review of the GV70 that “as a pure luxury vehicle, this is another successful product from Genesis.” Already available to order in the United States, the SUV will be soon joined by a fully electric version and it will debut later this week in China.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia Niro EV spy shots

Kia is developing a redesigned Niro compact crossover and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the electric version. The current Niro spawned its Niro EV electric variant for the 2019 model year. Expect this new Niro EV to debut alongside the new Niro in 2022. They should both arrive as 2023 models.
CARS
CNET

Kia debuts 2023 Sportage Hybrid at the LA Auto Show

Kia debuted the hybrid version of its very handsome Sportage SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Given what an important model the Sportage is for the brand, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Sportage Hybrid seems like a winner. The 2023 Sportage Hybrid is powered by a 226...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Plug In Hybrid#The New York Auto Show#Ev
CarBuzz.com

Kia Reveals The All-New 2022 Niro Crossover

We've known for a while now that the Kia Niro is set to be refreshed with an all-new look, and over the past couple of months, we've seen spy shots of the vehicle in various states of undress. Then yesterday, we finally got an official teaser that revealed the front, rear, and cabin of the crossover. These images told us that the crossover would be getting a much more advanced cabin and fresh new styling cues, but now we get to take them all in properly as Kia has just revealed the all-new Niro at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show in Korea.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Kia Rolls Out a Brace of Electrified Crossovers in L.A.

It will surprise exactly no one that this year’s L.A. Auto Show has been home to several reveals of various and sundry electrified vehicles. Some, like the Kia Sportage Hybrid, are existing rigs with some electrons infused into their body. Others, such as this K9 Concept, are built from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Second-Gen Kia Niro: Old-School EV in New-EV Era

Kia has a family of electric vehicles coming on a new platform, but is not yet ready to discontinue the Kia Niro in this transitionary period where hybrid-powered vehicles still have a big role to play. The second-generation Niro subcompact crossover will be unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show on November 25th, and the Korean automaker released a few teaser shots that show its progression since the HabaNiro two-tone concept from 2019 upon which it is based.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

2022 Kia Niro to be revealed tomorrow with bold new look

Big-selling crossover will be reinvented with styling influenced by the radical HabaNiro concept. Kia will unwrap the second-generation Niro tomorrow (25 November), the latest in a series of important unveilings from the marque as it transitions to becoming a "sustainable mobility solutions provider". Just a week after showing its radical...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Next-gen Kia Niro teased ahead of Nov. 25 reveal

Kia will unveil a redesigned Niro compact crossover on November 25 at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Teaser shots released on Monday hint at what's to come. It looks like the Niro is about to take on a radical look similar to what's found on the recently revealed 2023 Sportage.
CARS
Autoblog

Kia Niro next generation teased before full reveal later this week

It’s nearly time for the next-gen Kia Niro to be fully revealed, and Kia provided a few teaser photos to get us primed for the full event. In total, there are four images here that show us the front, rear and interior of the new Niro in shadowy darkness. Starting...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

New Kia Niro: a teaser anticipates the lines of the next generation of the Korean SUV

– The English term teaser in the commercial field indicates an image that illustrates some parts of a product, leaving others hidden. The overview offers an anticipation capable of capturing attention by piquing the interest of the viewer, without however showing them everything. This teaser of the new Kia Niro crossover particularly discovers the front luminous signature confirms the stylistic commonality of the new Niro with the Habaniro concept exhibited in 2019 in New York. This is the frontal element of greatest detachment from the model currently in circulation; but the LED strip that crosses the entire base of the hood horizontally does not go into the background, reshaping the upper part of the “tiger nose” invented by Peter Schreier several years ago which could still adorn the central grille, hidden here. At the rear stand out the vertically developed headlights, another profound difference compared to the first generation; these lights also come from the Habaniro prototype. A glimpse of the interior is also offered. In this case, the inspiration appears to follow the recently released electric EV6, at least on the steering wheel.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

New Kia Niro Debuts with Array of Electrified Drivetrain Options

Kia has big plans to electrify its line-up and its first battery-based model, the Niro, is getting a major makeover, the automaker revealed during a preview at the Seoul Mobility Show. Set to go on sale sometime next year, the next-generation Kia Niro will continue to be offered with a...
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Kia Niro revealed with bold two-tone styling

The 2023 Kia Niro has been revealed for the Seoul Mobility Show. And just as expected, it's a blend of the outgoing Niro's basic profile, but with much more visual flair inspired by the HabaNiro concept from a couple years ago. Coming from the concept are many details starting with...
HOME & GARDEN
eturbonews.com

New Kia Niro Makes World Debut

Kia Corporation has revealed the all-new Niro today for the first time at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, which aims to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone. The all-new Niro embodies Kia’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers.
CARS
electrek.co

Kia unveils new Niro revamped from the ground up with sustainability in mind

As anticipated, Kia Corporation has debuted its redesigned Niro, complete with new features focused around efficiency and sustainability. As either a hybrid, PHEV, or fully-electric model, the new Kia Niro represents the Korean automaker’s growing focus on lowering emissions. The Niro debuted as a new hybrid vehicle in the 2017...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Niro Walkaround Video Shows Bold New Design In The Metal

Apart from the next-generation Ford Ranger's global reveal, the Kia Niro's launch is one of the biggest launches this week. The crossover went for a heavy revamp for its new generation, reflecting what Kia has been employing with its vehicle designs as of late. The photos already put emphasis on...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy