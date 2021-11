Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, Nov. 22 – for your Seattle Seahawks. In their return to Lumen Field for the Salute to Service game, the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals 23-13. Third down struggles halted several solid drives for Seattle, as the team converted just two of 10 attempts. The offensive production was improved from last week, but it's obviously still working back into rhythm. DeeJay Dallas scored Seattle's lone touchdown on a two-yard run. Tyler Lockett led the receivers with 115 yards on four catches. Bryan Mone had a breakout game defensively, totaling 1.5 sacks and four total tackles.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO