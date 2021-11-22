ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany & Co Unveils Its Most Expensive Rock, Closest To ‘Priceless’ Signature

By Ell Ko
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany & Co. has always been a name synonymous with timeless jewelry and fine diamonds. Solidifying its reputation is its unveiling of the latest Blue Book collection, which includes its most expensive diamond and design yet. On Sunday, at a Tiffany event in Dubai, the World’s Fair Necklace—with a...

Tiffany & Co Selling Most Expensive Piece of Jewelry Ever!

The famed jeweler, Tiffany’s, just unveiled what it call its most-expensive piece of jewelry ever. “The World’s Fair Necklace,” was unveiled in Dubai recently and it features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum with an 80-carat oval center-piece. The luxury retailer has not yet put a price on the necklace, but industry experts estimate the value to be between 20 and 30 million dollars.
This New $30 Million Diamond and Platinum Necklace Is Tiffany’s Most Expensive Piece of Jewelry

Tiffany & Co. is currently offering the priciest piece of high jewelry it’s ever created in its 184-year history. The World’s Fair Necklace, which was unveiled at a Tiffany event in Dubai on Sunday, comprises a staggering 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum that are just as gasp-inducing as the price tag. While the American jeweler did not give an exact figure, industry experts have estimated the necklace’s value at between $20 million and $30, as reported by WWD. That would make it the most expensive piece Tiffany has ever offered collection. The World’s Fair Necklace pays homage to the Tiffany necklace...
Tiffany Unveils a Record-Breaking Diamond

Tiffany unveiled its most expensive jewel in its 184-year history—an 80-carat D flawless oval-shaped diamond set in a reimagined necklace that the house originally designed for the 1939 World’s Fair. It’s eclipsed only by the house’s most famous jewel, the 128.54 carat canary yellow Tiffany Diamond. But that diamond isn’t for sale. The Tiffany Diamond is only brought out on special occasions, like when Lady Gaga wore it to the 2019 Academy Awards, and for its About Love campaign featuring Beyoncé in the radiant diamond standing alongside her husband Jay-Z.
Tiffany & Co. Opens a Hidden Gem in the West Village

Paris may be the city of lights, but no place shines quite as bright as New York City during the holiday season. Come Thanksgiving, the Big Apple may as well be called the Big Turkey, stuffed as it is with holiday spirit from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to the local corner pub.
TIFFANY AND CO SUPREME X COLAB SELLS OUT IN SECONDS

What some may have thought was a strange collaboration between hip and cool brand Supreme, Tiffany and Co has once again shown that a luxury, heritage brand can be just as down with the kids as anyone else!. The limited-edition capsule collection with American streetwear brand Supreme continues the legendary...
Discover Tiffany & Co.'s Luxurious Basquiat Collaboration

Who doesn’t love an Advent calendar? The thrill of discovering a piece of chocolate, an ornament, or some such treasure on a cold December morning—for Christmas revelers it ranks right up there with madeleines as a proverbial throwback to childhood. This holiday season, Tiffany & Co. has taken that time-honored tradition to a whole new level. Working in collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the luxury house has adapted the artist’s 1982 painting Equals Pi into a limited-run cabinet of curiosities, with 24 individually wrapped treasures—one for each day leading up to Christmas Eve. (For those celebrating Hanukkah, there’s the option to include eight gifts, one for each night.) Highly personalized, the freestanding white-oak piece comes with the jewelry and home accessories of your choice.
Art Collective MSCHF Is Selling Lamborghinis For $35—Only Five Cars Are Real

Art collective MSCHF, which was behind the infamous Nike ‘Satan Shoes’, is no stranger to quirky drops. Last month, it put 1,000 Andy Warhol sketches on sale, with only one being an authentic piece by the artist. Now, in a similar vein, its latest release—a collaboration with famed YouTuber MrBeast—will...
Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
IKEA Is Renting Out A Tiny Apartment With Maximized Space For Under $1 Per Month

If you can’t decide which IKEA showrooms to draw home design inspiration from, how about a prefab home that comes straight from the source?. By fully furnishing a teeny 10-square-meter (107-square-foot) apartment in Shinjuku, the furniture giant isn’t just proving to Japanese cityfolk that building a full home is possible in Tokyo’s notoriously compact spaces, but it’s also making the unit liveable for only ¥99 (US$0.87) per month.
DJ and designer Virgil Abloh has died, aged 41

DJ and designer Virgil Abloh has died, aged 41. The DJ and influential fashion designer for Louis Vuitton and Off White passed away today (November 28) after suffering with cancer for several years. Abloh kept his diagnosis private and did not share any details of his illness publicly. LVMH, the...
Venus Williams Is Combat-Ready in Corset Sweater, Short Shorts and Chunky Prada Boots With Wine

Venus Williams proved that edgy boots are ideal for happy hour — especially with a glass of wine. The Olympic tennis star shared candid snaps on Instagram while out at Meat Market Palm Beach. For the occasion, Williams wore black distressed short shorts and a white top. Layered atop this was a $2,470 cream Alexander McQueen sweater, which featured puffed sleeves. The cozy knit’s most dynamic element was ribbed detailing on its front, structured in the shape of a corset — adding an instantly sultry vibe to Williams’ outfit. The star’s look was complete with a black and white Chanel crossbody...
Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
“Rest In Peace, Virgil”: Naomi Osaka, Elina, Gael Monfils, and others mourn the untimely demise of fashion icon Virgil Abloh

The world was shocked when 41-year-old fashion designer Virgil Abloh breathed his last due to cancer. The globally renowned director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection was a name to reckon with in the fashion industry. He battled cancer for several years. He changed the definition of men’s fashion by becoming...
‘Congratulations, We Own Reebok’: Shaq and ABG’s Jamie Salter on the Deal That Landed Them FN’s Company of the Year Award

On Nov. 30, Authentic Brands Group will be honored as Company of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about the company’s whirlwind year of acquisitions and investments. From snapping up Reebok to starting the IPO process, Authentic Brands Group generated nonstop buzz in 2021. The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands like Juicy Couture, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Barneys...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Stuns in Festive Cutout Dress for Thanksgiving

Lauren Sanchez posted an Instagram photo in a very festive fall ensemble while celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. She smiled for the photo embracing Bezos and chef Charlie Palmer in front of a Thanksgiving feast. The media personality took on the warm weather in autumn look in a strappy dress. The 51-year-old boasted brown in a neutral copper-colored look that had a white printed paisley detail. The dress featured a straight neckline with spaghetti straps as well as a cinched waist and cutouts at her sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop...
Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
How to Watch Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Miami This Week

Following Virgil Abloh’s death on Sunday, the show must go on. The designer’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection, “VIRGIL WAS HERE”—slated before his passing—will be shown in Miami on Nov. 30. Louis Vuitton shared a teaser for the spring 2022 show in an Instagram video. The clip features a child biking past settings like Miami beaches, shipping containers and an open field before racing towards an “LV”-branded red hot air balloon. Per the brand’s caption, the collection will be held in honor of the “life and legacy of a creative genius.” Since Abloh’s death, the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and more...
10 Most Expensive Cycles and Why

Like all other items, bicycles have also become synonymous with luxury in these recent years. From precious stone embellishments to attractive designs, there are tons of cycles that are considered a status symbol for their cost alone. So, let us take a look at some of the expensive two-wheelers and the reason behind their high price tag.
Final Virgil Abloh show in Miami following shock death

Louis Vuitton will present the final collection by designer Virgil Abloh in Miami on Tuesday, following his death from cancer at the age of 41.  "In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th," the fashion house said on Twitter. 
