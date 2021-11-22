Tiffany & Co Unveils Its Most Expensive Rock, Closest To ‘Priceless’ Signature

Who doesn’t love an Advent calendar? The thrill of discovering a piece of chocolate, an ornament, or some such treasure on a cold December morning—for Christmas revelers it ranks right up there with madeleines as a proverbial throwback to childhood. This holiday season, Tiffany & Co. has taken that time-honored tradition to a whole new level. Working in collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the luxury house has adapted the artist’s 1982 painting Equals Pi into a limited-run cabinet of curiosities, with 24 individually wrapped treasures—one for each day leading up to Christmas Eve. (For those celebrating Hanukkah, there’s the option to include eight gifts, one for each night.) Highly personalized, the freestanding white-oak piece comes with the jewelry and home accessories of your choice.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO