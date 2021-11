As it happens, I’m a Seattle resident and a longtime NFL reporter, which means that I got my first credential to cover a team in 2010. The team was the Seahawks, which means that I got to watch the Legion of Boom defenses get built as Seattle also stole a guy named Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft because everyone else thought he was too short. I happened to be on the field for both the Beastquake and the Fail Mary, and I’ve seen a lot in that time.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO