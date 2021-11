At the end of last week’s trading, the EUR/USD tried to compensate for some of its recent losses that sent the pair to the 1.1186 support level, its lowest since July 2020. Rebound gains went to the 1.1330 level. The pair avoided the bearish weekly closing, but it did not change the general trend, which is still bearish. The divergence in economic performance and the future of monetary policy tightening between the Eurozone and the United States, along with fears of severe waves of coronavirus infections, led by Europe, are still in favor of the dollar’s ​​strength.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO