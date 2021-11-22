ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: A novel frameshift pathogenic variant in ST3GAL5 causing salt and pepper developmental regression syndrome (SPDRS): a case report

By Jamal Manoochehri
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Correction to: Hum Genome Var https://doi.org/10.1038/s41439-021-00164-8, published online 12 August 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Jamal Manoocheri were incorrectly given as 'Comprehensive Medical Genetic Center, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz, Iran' but should have been 'Department of Genetics, Marvdasht Branch, Islamic Azad University, Marvdasht, Iran'....

www.nature.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Patterns and processes of pathogen exposure in gray wolves across North America

Heather Fenton was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. "We thank the wildlife professionals that contributed wolf sera, serology data, and metadata to this project: Erin Stahler, L. David Mech, Dean Beyer, Erin Largent, Susan Dicks, John Oakleaf, the Mexican Wolf Project, Lindsey Dreese, Brent Patterson, Emily Almberg, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Shari Willmott, and the countless unlisted biologists that collected these samples and data through the decades. Financial support includes: E.E.B. and P.J.H. endowment from Verne Willaman; E.E.B. and P.C.C. U.S. Geological Survey (Grant G17AC00427); D.W.S., D.R.S., and D.R.M. NSF LTREB grant DEB"“1245373 and many donors to Yellowstone Forever, especially Annie and Bob Graham and Valerie Gates; M.H. Parks Canada and NSF LTREB award 1556248; G.R. Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Program and the State of Alaska general funds; K.B. Federal Aid in Support of Wildlife Restoration and Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game; M.A. and H.S. British Columbia Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia; D.R.M andÂ M.A. Polar Continental Shelf Project and National Geographic Society; M.L.J.G. the Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health under award number NIH T32OD010993; T.W. Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry; B.L.B. National Park Service; A.K. GNWT Environmental Stewardship Fund. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Any use of trade, product, or firm names is for descriptive purposes only and does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Government."
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Bilateral medial medullary syndrome following anterior screw fixation of type 2 odontoid fracture, a case report of two patients

Medial medullary syndrome (MMS) has not been reported after anterior screw fixation of an odontoid type 2 fracture. We report on two cases who suffered from an unstable type 2 odontoid fracture following a skiing and a domestic fall accident. Prior to anterior screw fixation surgery both patients presented without neurologic deficits but postoperatively developed a bilateral MMS, including an incomplete tetraparesis, impaired sensation of position and movement as well as tactile discrimination and paralysis of the tongue muscle with deviation to the paralyzed side. MRI showed a typical heart-shaped ischaemic lesion in the medial medulla bilaterally. The search for aetiologic factors was uneventful in both patients except for severe atherosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel de novo pathogenic variant in the GNAI1 gene as a cause of severe disorders of intellectual development

Pathogenic sequence variant in the GNAI1 gene were recently introduced as a cause of novel syndrome with a manifestation of variable developmental delay and autistic features. In our study, we report a case of monozygotic twins with severe intellectual disability and motor delay and developmental dysphasia. Both probands and their parents were examined using multi-step molecular diagnostic algorithm including whole-exome sequencing (WES), resulting in the identification of a novel, de novo pathogenic sequence variant in the GNAI1 gene, NM_002069.6:c.815"‰A>G, p.(Asp272Gly) in probands. Using WES we also verified the microarray findings of a familial 8q24.23q24.3 duplication and heterozygous 5q13.2 deletion, not associated with clinical symptoms in probands. Our results confirmed the role of the GNAI1 gene in the pathogenesis of syndromic neurodevelopmental disorders. They support trio- or quatro-based WES as a suitable molecular diagnostics method for the simultaneous detection of clinically relevant sequence variants and CNVs in individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders and rare diseases.
Nature.com

An infant case of pseudohypoaldosteronism type1A caused by a novel NR3C2 variant

Pseudohypoaldosteronism type1A (PHA1A) is the renal form of pseudohypoaldosteronism with autosomal dominant inheritance. PHA1A is caused by haploinsufficiency of the mineralocorticoid receptor, which is encoded by NR3C2. We encountered an infant who was diagnosed with PHA1A due to hyponatremia, hyperkalemia, and poor weight gain in the neonatal period. She carried a novel heterozygous mutation (NM_000901.5: c.1757"‰+"‰1"‰G"‰>"‰C) in the splice donor site of IVS-2 in NR3C2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Gene expression profiling in peripheral blood lymphocytes for major depression: preliminary cues from Chinese discordant sib-pair study

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01665-4, published online 19 October 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The South China Normal University-Panyu Central Hospital Joint Laboratory of Basic and Translational Medical Research actually belongs to the Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital. Therefore, "Guangzhou Panyu Central Hospital" should be added to this affiliation. The corresponding author Hui Xiang is also a professor in the Joint Laboratory and in this study, and Hui Xiang is on duty as the professor in the Joint Laboratory. Therefore, the first affiliation should be added with it.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Upregulation of CD38 expression on multiple myeloma cells by novel HDAC6 inhibitors is a class effect and augments the efficacy of daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-020-0840-y, published online 29 April 2020. The article Upregulation of CD38 expression on multiple myeloma cells by novel HDAC6 inhibitors is a class effect and augments the efficacy of daratumumab, written by EstefanÃa GarcÃa-Guerrero, Ralph GÃ¶tz, SÃ¶ren Doose, Markus Sauer, Alfonso RodrÃguez-Gil, Thomas Nerreter, K. Martin KortÃ¼m, JosÃ© A. PÃ©rez-SimÃ³n, Hermann Einsele, Michael Hudecek & Sophia Danhof, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 35, page 201"“214, the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to Â© The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: An oceanic pathway for Madden"“Julian Oscillation influence on Maritime Continent Tropical Cyclones

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 62 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s41612-021-00208-4, published online 27 October 2021. In the original version of this Article, the legend to Fig. 1c, d inadvertently missed "0" after "13" and incorrectly read "SST is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Prediction of primary venous thromboembolism based on clinical and genetic factors within the U.K. Biobank

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00796-4, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2, where the dashed vertical line located at the label 'Adjusted Hazard Ratio for Venous Thromboembolism Event' inadvertently continued and covered the x-axis label '1' in panel (A) and panel (B).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mechanism for insensitivity to important antimalarial drug in new pathogen variant discovered

Malaria is one of the most dangerous infectious diseases. The causative pathogens are microorganisms of the genus Plasmodium. A particularly dangerous form of the disease is caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Artemisinin is one of the most important antimalarial drugs against this parasite. However, in a mutant of the pathogen that is now spreading, the effect of artemisinin is limited. A team of researchers around Robin Schumann, a biochemist from Kaiserslautern, has now found the mechanism behind this: A protein that is involved in the development of the parasite is misfolded. The study has been published in the journal Redox Biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Schizotypal personality traits and the social learning of fear

Schizotypy can be defined as a combination of traits qualitatively similar to those found in schizophrenia, but milder in their expression, that can be found in clinical and non-clinical populations. In this research, we explore, to our knowledge, for the first time, whether schizotypal personality traits may affect the acquisition of conditioned fear by social means only. Apart from being an essential capacity to ensure learning in safe environments, social fear learning shares important characteristics with direct fear acquisition, which also makes it a great candidate for developing successful extinction procedures. Undergraduate students (n"‰="‰72) performed a task of social fear learning. In this task, participants watched a video of a person that simulated to receive electric shocks (unconditioned stimulus; US) paired with a coloured square (conditioned stimulus plus; CS+), while another coloured square was never paired (conditioned stimulus minus; CSâˆ’) with the shock. After that, they were presented with a similar sequence of coloured screens. Their Skin Conductance Responses (SCRs) were registered during the whole process. Once they finished, they completed the Schizotypal Personality Questionnaire (SPQ). Our results revealed that participants with a low score in the Cognitive-Perceptual factor of the SPQ exhibited higher SCRs when they saw the US than when they saw the CSâˆ’ (all ps"‰<"‰0.01) during the learning phase. Nevertheless, those with higher scores did not present any difference in their SCRs toward both stimuli (all ps"‰>"‰0.05), a pattern that has been similarly found in schizophrenia. During the final trials of the test phase, participants with the highest scores in the Disorganized factor were the only ones that maintained a higher SCR towards the CS+"‰than towards the CSâˆ’ (p"‰="‰0.006), which could be associated with an impairment in their extinction processes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Reconstruction-free positron emission imaging

Measurement of the arrival times of annihilation photons in a detector with greater precision is opening the way to new direct forms of tomographic positron emission imaging that do not require back-projection-based reconstruction techniques. Ever since the early days of positron emission tomography (PET) in the late 1960s through 1970s...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Vanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Mosquitoes have a mutual symbiotic relationship with malaria-causing pathogen

Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Biological Sciences Laurence J. Zwiebel is part of a team of researchers at Vanderbilt and the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute who are working to understand how Plasmodium falciparum—the pathogen that causes malaria in humans—affects the mosquitoes that spread the disease. The research was spearheaded by Ann Carr, a current visiting scholar and former postdoctoral fellow in the Zwiebel Lab.
WILDLIFE

