See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

(CNN) — Four men have been arrested in connection with theft at a Home Depot in California, where as many as 10 people entered the store Friday night and left with a range of stolen tools, according to law enforcement officials. The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. local...
New York (CNN Business) — Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene, a cancer-causing agent. The recall notice, published earlier this week, noted that the affected products likely will not...
(CNN) — Authorities discovered an apparent stowaway Saturday in the landing gear of a flight from Guatemala at the Miami International Airport, local and federal officials said. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear...
From her style to songs she creates that we can’t stop playing, 2021 Soul Train Awards nominee Normani has it all. However, her soulful melodies are just the tip of the iceberg as far as what this songstress has to contribute not only to the art. Since departing from Fifth...
It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is celebrating big and wants fans to know all about it. So, she took to social media to share some special news with her followers. What’s Olivia up to these days, and what’s the big update?. It looks like things are going really well...
Alicia Keys has been gracing us with her musical talent for the past two decades, and there hasn’t been a dull moment yet. While she may be known for her soulful singing, classically-trained piano skills, and braided hairdos, we’re also endlessly impressed by her fashionable clothing choices—especially on the red carpet.
Since making her commercial debut in 2016 with her EP Pho, while signed under the J. Cole speared Dreamville record label, Ari Lennox has been a huge representative of the soul genre. Following the release of her debut album Shea Butter Baby, Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, described the project as simply soul, stating that there’s no gimmick.
You can always count on celebrities to bring their beauty A-game to the Soul Train Awards, and this year will be no different. With that said, expect to see fly beauty looks when performers and presenters hit the stage at the World-Famous Apollo. The awards show, hosted by Tisha Campbell...
DJ Cassidy, the host with the most classic R&B and hip-hop stars in his contacts book, will return to BET Thanksgiving weekend with another in his series of “Pass the Mic” specials, this time devoted to the dance-based music of the late 1970s and ’80s.
“DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition 2021” will immediately follow “The Soul Train Music Awards,” which airs on BET Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the fourth in a series of after-party specials Cassidy has done for the network, the first having been after last year’s “Soul Train Awards,” with “Pass the...
Maxwell and Ashanti will receive special honors at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, scheduled to air on BET Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The neo-soul pioneer and early-aughts icon will receive the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award respectively. In separate conversations with VIBE, both singers addressed their excitement and partial disbelief with the exact same affirmation, nearly word for word: “This is [really] happening.”
Gratitude is an integral part of greatness. And in the spirit of the recent holiday, Maxwell and Ashanti indeed have lots to be thankful for this year. As Billboard reported earlier this month. Maxwell recently struck...
Freddie Mercury once asked, "What is this thing that builds our dreams, yet slips away from us?" And as the Queen frontman approached his final days, he felt those words more acutely than ever. Mercury died on Nov. 24, 1991, after an intensely (and intentionally) private struggle with AIDS. In...
Four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ciara and Lizzo (pictured below, filming Elliott’s acceptance speech on their phones) were among those to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony — fittingly, Elliott’s star was placed outside the new location of the giant Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard, which will also be a location for stars for other music honorees, Ana Martinez, said.
Elliott — who gave a career-spanning interview to Variety to mark the occasion — teared up as she thanked all the people who helped along...
New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
