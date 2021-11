ST. BONAVENTURE — You wouldn’t have been wrong either way. Kyle Lofton was his typically rock-solid self at the Charleston Classic, averaging 17 points, five assists and three rebounds while playing all but four minutes in a three-game, four-day stretch against top-flight competition. Jaren Holmes was equally terrific, posting a pair of hard-earned double-doubles — 14 points, 10 rebounds against Boise State and 19 points, 13 rebounds in the championship win over Marquette — while averaging 17 points, nine boards and four assists and playing 115 of 120 minutes.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO