Thankful for you, Northeast Michigan

The Veterans Relief Effort for 2021 concluded Friday, Nov. 19 with delivery of thousands of dollars worth of donated items to the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw. This facility provides the medical care for most of the veterans in Northeast Michigan. Residents and organizations in the Alpena area came together with new men’s and women’s clothing, personal hygiene products and supplies, gift cards, calling cards, along with patriotic artwork created by Besser Elementary students. The seven-week effort of donated supplies will help veterans in need throughout the coming year. Young Appliance, Cliff Anschuetz Chevrolet and WATZ radio served as collection centers with transportation assistance from Michael Timm. The total value of donated items was $6,127.50.
