Michigan State

Thankful for you, Northeast Michigan

Alpena News
 7 days ago

According to Healthline, gratefulness has all kinds of benefits for your physical and behavioral health. Practicing gratefulness — adopting an attitude of thanks for the good things in your life, however small, rather than focusing on what...

www.thealpenanews.com

Alpena News

Build Back Better not at the finish line, yet

In a year that’s been challenging for so many, it seems hard to find bright spots, even in this season of gratitude. Michiganders are struggling. Our hospitals are filling up, workers are spread thin, parents are trying to keep their families healthy, and we’re all doing our best to put on a “normal” face in what are truly very traumatic times.
ADVOCACY
Alpena News

Veterans Relief Effort a success

The Veterans Relief Effort for 2021 concluded Friday, Nov. 19 with delivery of thousands of dollars worth of donated items to the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw. This facility provides the medical care for most of the veterans in Northeast Michigan. Residents and organizations in the Alpena area came together with new men’s and women’s clothing, personal hygiene products and supplies, gift cards, calling cards, along with patriotic artwork created by Besser Elementary students. The seven-week effort of donated supplies will help veterans in need throughout the coming year. Young Appliance, Cliff Anschuetz Chevrolet and WATZ radio served as collection centers with transportation assistance from Michael Timm. The total value of donated items was $6,127.50.
ALPENA, MI
Alpena News

Thankful for civil disagreements

Today, as we continue our series on thankfulness, we want to say thanks to every one of you out there who has a friend or loved one who subscribes to a different political viewpoint but still speaks to that person civilly, disagreeing without being disagreeable. There are examples of it...
ALPENA, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Community Foundation to host 60 nonprofits in Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan Campaign

On the heels of the upcoming popular shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, comes Giving Tuesday. Here at home, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan and its affiliate foundations, which includes the Straits Area Community Foundation, are helping to raise awareness and support for many local nonprofits. Five nonprofits, as well as Straits Area Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant program, are participating in this year’s event.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Thank You for Giving

On behalf of WKAR, I'd like to extend our warmest wishes to you and your family for a wonderful Thanksgiving season. And I'd like to thank our many supporters who make it possible for WKAR to serve your mid-Michigan community as we strive to hear every voice and share every story.
ADVOCACY
WTAX

Thank you! Radiothon 2021

From everyone here at 103.7 WDBR and our sister stations 101.9 The Wolf and News Radio WTAX 93.9fm/1240am we want to say Thank You!. Thank you to each and every one of you for making our. 17th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon a Success!. Because of ALL OF YOU, we...
CHARITIES
WBTV

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is known as the season of giving and being thankful for friends and loved ones in your life. The streets of Charlotte are mostly empty this Thanksgiving, but some people are out enjoying the nice weather. “It’s kind of nice actually, it’s kind of busy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Teton Valley News

Thank you, Idahoans

The great people of Idaho are foremost among the blessings I am counting this Thanksgiving season. We have been tested by challenges this year, and Idahoans have repeatedly met those challenges with kindness, hope, good judgement and optimism. Throughout Idaho, we find countless examples of Idahoans doing great work and good deeds that are helping to lift us all up:
POLITICS
lebtown.com

LebTown is thankful for you

Thanksgiving is nearly here, and Lebanon County is ready to celebrate. It’s a time to reflect with our families, our loved ones – what are we thankful for?. For me, the answers are simple. I’m thankful for my wife, my dog, my friends and extended family. But I’m also thankful for you.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Thank you, healthcare heroes

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber, Region A.H.E.A.D. and United Way of Greater Kingsport saluted healthcare workers Tuesday night at the Holston Valley Medical Center. Members of the Dobyns–Bennett High School marching band played as the employees entered and exited the building for their shifts. Joining the band to say “thank...
KINGSPORT, TN
Alpena News

Thankful for local businesses

Today, we continue our series on thankfulness with a word of gratefulness to our local businesses. According to Michigan State University’s Center for Community and Economic Development, small businesses:. ∫ Create two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. ∫ Circulate more money back into the local economy...
MICHIGAN STATE
orangetownnews.com

Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

The Funtober at the Fairground was held October 23 and all those in attendance had a wonderful time. It was a beautiful day in which families were able to enjoy a Trunk or Treat, Park & Rec games, DJ Lucas, hayrides with Kriz Farm and Ice Cream, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cider. The Orange Community Services Department, Youth Services and Orange Park & Recreation hosted the event and would also like to thank our sponsors. Thank you to our Candy sponsors: Goddard School and the Lions Club of Orange; DJ Level: Baybrook Remodelers and Yale University; Magician Sponsor: Rubino Family Chiropractic; and our Friend Sponsor: Courtyard by Marriott.
ORANGE, CT
Mining Journal

Thank you issued by MAPS

MARQUETTE — Marquette Area Public Schools said it thanks the Kaufman Foundation for its generous donation to “Coats for Kids,” a campaign aimed at outfitting school-aged children with the basic necessities to withstand winter. With the donation, MAPS purchased 46 coats, 31 snow pants, 41 pairs of boots, 83 hats...
MARQUETTE, MI
Marshall County Daily

Senator Danny Carroll: Give Thanks This Holiday Season

The holiday spirit is in the air, and like you, I am excited for the special days ahead. Despite the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we in the Kentucky General Assembly are doing our best to continue legislative business in Frankfort to prepare for the upcoming 2022 Regular Session.
FRANKFORT, KY
boothbayregister.com

Thank you for your service

Every so often, someone looks at a veteran and says: “Thank you for your service.”. But like a lot of vets, it puts me in a sort of uncomfortable position. Why should folks offer their thanks when vets just did their duty?. I suppose it is part of our contemporary...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Record-Journal

Thank you Beaumont Farms!

Billy Beaumont who owns Beaumont Farms in Wallingford generously donated small pumpkins for every single student at Casimir Pulaski School. Lynn Andrews, a first grade teacher at Casimir Pulaski reached out to Billy to see if he could donate 600 pumpkins. Instead he donated 700 pumpkins! He has graciously donated pumpkins to our students in the past.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Alpena News

Who were changes at Ella White made for?

On Veterans Day, I drove past Ella White School and noticed that its American flag was now located at the back of the school at what seems to be the new school entrance. This was the first time that I had been behind the school since the clean up of the months’ long construction had taken place and I was stunned to see that almost the entire playground area had been paved over into a parking lot. The students, who were at lunch recess, were packed into the old corner ball field. Gone was the former playground equipment. Also gone is its community nature center, bulldozed and obliterated this past summer. It left me wondering for whom were these changes made? Clearly not with the students in mind.
ALPENA, MI
Daily Journal

Would you be thankful for... floggings?

"Then they left the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer dishonor for the name." Acts 5:41 ESV. What are you thankful for? From childhood, this time of year is associated with being asked to recount our "list". We do it at church, at home, at school, and on various decorative turkeys. Across the board, the three most popular responses tend to center around what my son calls the "Three F's": Family, Friends, and Food.
RELIGION
Alpena News

Friends of Thunder Bay NMS offer incentive to explore new website

ALPENA — The Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary is in the giving spirit and offering a daily prize for those who participate in “Explore Your Sanctuary, Virtually!” an online treasure hunt to explore the sanctuary’s new website. While the buoys have been pulled for the season and the...
ALPENA, MI

