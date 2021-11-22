ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dr. Roach: Sister insister: Visitors to 95-year-old dad should be vaccinated

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach • I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him....

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Unrelenting back pain was a red flag symptom of cancer return

Dear Dr. Roach: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but didn’t because he was overwhelmed with the back pain and didn’t want to think about cancer, too. Well, eventually he ended up in the hospital, and it was found that cancer had spread throughout his body. He died a month later.
CANCER
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Person-to-person main COVID risk

Dear Dr. Roach • I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the status of others who may have used the building while we are not there. The hall employs a cleaning person who, to all appearances, does a good job. As long as our members are all vaccinated and wear masks (they are and they do), what else do we need to do to be safe? How would you reassure this member and any others who are concerned? — L.C.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Infection usually treated with incision and drainage

Dear Dr. Roach • I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected areas like this? Why do we take them by mouth or IV? Would they just sit in the tissue and not go where they are supposed to? — N.F.A.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: What makes the COVID vaccine so great?

Dear Dr. Roach • I had COVID-19 in February 2021. I had no fever, no loss of taste or smell, lasted two days with no persistent symptoms at all. I was cold and tired, and that is all that I experienced. I am a healthy 66-year-old and take no medication....
PHARMACEUTICALS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: The complicated relationship between pain and blood pressure

Dear Dr. Roach • I have sciatic pain. I do my best to mitigate the pain with exercise. The only painkiller I can tolerate is aspirin. I have been approved for physical therapy, but that doesn’t start for another six weeks. When I stand up, the pain is intense, and I just force myself to walk, because then it goes away. My blood pressure is now elevated and has been elevated for several days. I feel unwell. This morning it was 141/90. Can pain raise blood pressure like this? — J.B.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Hair growth vs. skin irritation

Dear Dr. Roach • You recently wrote that minoxidil (Rogaine) provides some benefit for hair growth. My friend broke out in hives after using it. Would you please print the pros and cons associated with Rogaine? — T.A. Answer • Topical minoxidil is generally well-tolerated. The most common side effect...
ROACH, MO
mountaintimes.info

Vaccination begins for 5-11 year-old children

After much anticipation, the state rolled out Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 on Monday, Nov. 8. More than 200 students traveled from around the state to attend one of the first clinics at Riverside Middle School in Springfield that Monday. Most of the children and parents who...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
news4sanantonio.com

14-year-old given wrong vaccine

FLORENCE, Ky. - A 14-year-old girl in Kentucky got the wrong covid-19 vaccine. She got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but only the Pfizer is approved for people under 18. The 14-year-old girl posed for this photo on the day she got the COVID vaccine. "My daughter was reluctant on...
KIDS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Cartilage inflammation is one source of ear pain

Dr. Keith Roach • The rims of my ears both get so sore I can’t even sleep on them. What can I do? — W.W. Answer • There are many causes for pain in the cartilage of the ear, including trauma and infection. However, when both ears are involved, it raises the concern for a rare but serious disease called relapsing polychondritis. This is an inflammatory and degenerative disease of unknown cause. It is most common in people of European ancestry and is often diagnosed between ages 40 and 60, but it can occur at any age. As the “relapsing” in its name suggests, symptoms can come and go.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
forthoodsentinel.com

CRDAMC offers vaccine to 5-11 year olds

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center vaccine team began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries 5 to 11 years old Monday. The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Parents can schedule a vaccine appointment online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888. The...
BELL COUNTY, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Too many bathroom trips overnight is a quality-of-life issue

Dear Dr. Roach • I am a 69-year-old woman in good health. For a couple of years, I have had increasing trouble sleeping because of having to get up during the night to urinate. It is now four to eight times per night. I am careful not to drink much after early afternoon. I have a healthy diet and get plenty of exercise. My primary physician treated me for overactive bladder, which did not work. I have seen two urogynecologists. They both told me that I am producing way too much urine at night because my antidiuretic hormone levels are very low. They also told me that the medication normally given for that cannot be given to people over 65 due to cardiac side effects. Do you have any ideas? Should I see a kidney specialist? This is seriously affecting my quality of life. I feel that if I have to live with this for the rest of my life, it may be a short one. — A.E.S.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy